Horoscope Today, May 21, 2026: Aries to Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you

New Delhi:

Today marks the Panchami Tithi of the Adhik Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha, which will remain in effect until 8:27 am, after which Shashthi Tithi will begin. Pushya Nakshatra will prevail until 2:50 am late at night, while the Moon will transit through Cancer, its exalted sign. The planetary energies of the day are likely to bring emotional clarity, stronger intuition, and opportunities for personal growth across different areas of life. Here’s what Acharya Indu Prakash predicts for May 21, 2026.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be favourable for you. A task you had been planning for a long time may finally get completed. Students of this zodiac sign could see an important shift in their career path, which may benefit them in the future. Your health is expected to remain stable and positive. Those associated with social media or online platforms may connect with someone influential who could prove helpful later. In business matters, some people around you may extend valuable support. You are also likely to enjoy quality time with friends.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Taurus Horoscope Today

Your day may turn out better than expected. Your involvement in social or community activities could increase. Positive outcomes in an important matter are likely. There are chances of reconnecting with a friend today. Good news related to family may also come your way. You may spend memorable moments with your spouse or partner. Health conditions are expected to remain good. Students may receive encouraging news regarding academics or future plans. The day will also remain pleasant for those in relationships.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today may bring mixed experiences. You could receive guidance or help from an experienced person in some important work. There may also be plans to watch a movie or spend leisure time with family. Avoid unnecessary financial transactions today. Managing your time wisely will help you achieve better results. It would be better not to dwell on old issues or past matters. Your professional life is expected to remain stable, and you will stay serious and responsible towards your duties.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 6

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be positive for you. You may begin planning new goals or strategies for the future. There are chances of recognising fresh opportunities for success, along with the possibility of sudden financial gains. Working professionals may achieve success in their jobs today. It will be important to keep your plans and activities private for now. Guidance from experienced people will prove beneficial. Increased workload may leave you feeling tired, so focus on organising your priorities carefully. You may also plan a religious or spiritual trip, which is likely to be pleasant. Recognition and respect in a particular area are also indicated.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

Today may bring happiness and positive news from children or younger family members, creating a cheerful atmosphere at home. A confusion or unresolved issue from the past may finally be sorted. Your financial side is likely to remain strong, and new career opportunities could appear. Business owners may start working on expansion plans and may come across good earning opportunities. Creative ideas related to work are also likely to emerge. Guests visiting your home may make the environment more lively and pleasant.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today is likely to remain average. Try to maintain balance in both your thinking and behaviour. Avoid trusting strangers too quickly. Your concentration and intellectual abilities may improve, but this is not the best day for taking major decisions. Work carefully and avoid unnecessary stress over minor matters. Rivals or competitors may not be able to trouble you, and your reputation could improve. You may remain busy throughout the day, and there are chances of reconnecting with old friends. Business conditions are expected to stay positive. Work pressure at the office may increase compared to usual. Speaking thoughtfully will work in your favour. Harmony in married life is also indicated.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today

Today is likely to bring happiness and satisfaction. Your coordination with colleagues at work may remain smooth. Financial gains from unexpected sources could help stabilise your monetary situation. You may attend a social gathering or event in the evening. Meeting an old friend could lift your mood. The day will remain favourable for people in relationships. Good news is also likely to arrive. Your hard work may finally pay off, especially in creative projects. You may feel yourself adapting to a new role or responsibility. Wise financial decisions will help maintain balance in life.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today may remain moderately positive. Office work could keep you occupied throughout the day. You may strongly express your views on an important issue, and your words are likely to influence others. Students will receive support and guidance from teachers. Try not to ignore important family matters today. You may make plans to travel or spend time with friends. It would also be wise to keep a check on unnecessary expenses.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 8

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be excellent for you. Family bonds are likely to grow stronger. With a little extra effort, you may achieve your goals more easily than expected. Financial conditions could improve significantly. The day looks promising for business and professional matters. You are likely to complete tasks with patience and maturity. However, be mindful that some people may try to take advantage of your kind nature. Avoid discussing your plans or strategies with others. Married life is expected to remain joyful, and a positive atmosphere at work may keep you motivated.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today may turn out well for you. Gathering complete information before starting any task will help you achieve success more easily. You may recognise your own talents and work towards organising your routine and responsibilities more efficiently. Discussions with siblings over an important issue are possible, and new plans may also take shape. Spending time with children could bring happiness. You may think seriously about a new work opportunity or project. Your spouse is likely to remain supportive, and their advice may prove useful. Try to complete all tasks properly and systematically. Opportunities to improve your position and income are also indicated.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today is likely to remain favourable. You may benefit from an important opportunity or task. Relationships with siblings are expected to improve. Your spouse or partner may be impressed by your words and actions. Business matters are likely to remain positive. Success in social or community-related activities is also possible. Support from colleagues at the workplace may help you move forward smoothly. Some new professional opportunities may come your way, and you could meet people connected to them. Sharing your feelings with someone close may bring emotional relief, and family members are likely to value your opinions.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be good for Pisces natives. You may visit a religious place with family members. Your social circle could expand, and financially, the day may prove beneficial. Freshness and creativity are likely to reflect in your work. You may get the chance to strengthen bonds with loved ones. Positive news is also indicated. Your efforts are likely to bring rewarding results, and your efficiency at work may improve, helping increase your influence in the professional sphere. Those in relationships may enjoy happy and memorable moments together.

Lucky colour: Sea green

Lucky number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)