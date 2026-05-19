Horoscope Today, May 19, 2026: Career, love, money and health predictions for every zodiac sign

New Delhi:

The day begins with the Tritiya Tithi of the Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha, which will remain in effect until 2:19 PM. Dhriti Yoga will prevail till 5:49 PM, bringing a steady and balanced energy to the day. Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain active until 8:42 AM, after which Ardra Nakshatra will take over. The day also marks the observance of the third Bada Mangal, also known as Budhwa Mangal, considered especially significant for devotees of Lord Hanuman. Here’s a look at what May 19, 2026, could bring for each zodiac sign, along with lucky colours and numbers.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be favourable for you. There are chances of visiting a religious place with family members. You may also connect with new people who could prove helpful in the future. Those associated with the hotel business are expected to see better profits than usual. Spending quality time with family will improve your bond with them. Music lovers of this zodiac sign may receive an opportunity to perform or sing at an event, which will keep them happy and excited.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

Your day is expected to be pleasant. Students preparing for competitive exams may soon receive positive results. You may get a chance to help an elderly person today, which will bring satisfaction. Children in the family may seek your advice on an important matter. You will stay focused at work and complete tasks on time. Health is likely to remain stable. Students studying law could receive a job opportunity from a reputed law firm.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be excellent for you. Sudden financial gains may help you purchase something important. People associated with politics may receive new responsibilities within their party. Your social reputation is likely to improve, and even rivals may seek your advice. Professionals may feel encouraged after receiving a promotion or increment. Any ongoing disagreements with your partner are likely to end, and both of you may exchange gifts to strengthen the relationship.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

The day looks positive and productive. An important task may finally get completed, bringing relief and happiness. You may think of adopting new methods in your work. Your efficiency at the workplace could impress seniors, and there are chances of recognition or rewards. You may also feel motivated to help others today. A shopping outing with family is possible. Business plans are likely to work in your favour, and new job opportunities may also come your way. Financial conditions are expected to improve.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 7

Leo Horoscope Today

The day will be filled with enthusiasm and positivity. Your financial position is likely to remain strong. You may visit the market to shop for household items. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to get encouraging results for their hard work. In the evening, you may attend a friend’s birthday party and reconnect with old friends. Some discussions related to work may take place at the office. For those working in multinational companies, the day could turn out to be especially beneficial.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today is expected to remain favourable for you. Your seniors and colleagues may appreciate your performance at work. Important tasks are likely to get completed smoothly. You will handle business responsibilities assigned by your father with ease. People involved in the furniture business may earn better-than-expected profits today. Family members will remain happy with your behaviour. Avoid neglecting your health. Financial stability is expected to continue. Married life will remain happy, and the arrival of a new family member may create a cheerful atmosphere at home.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be rewarding for you. Your polite nature will leave a positive impression on others. You may plan ways to control unnecessary expenses. Avoid overthinking small matters today. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to take some time out for yourself. Your spouse may surprise you pleasantly. Children are likely to stay occupied with sports and activities. People associated with politics may also experience a positive day.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

The day is expected to remain average. Your desire to purchase a house, plot, or shop property may finally get fulfilled. You may feel happy after hearing good news related to your child’s career. Relief from a long-standing health issue is also likely. After many days, you may spend time at home doing something you truly enjoy, which will bring mental peace. An outing with your spouse is possible. Students are likely to receive positive results in their studies.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today could prove lucky for you. A task that once seemed impossible may finally get completed. The day may open new opportunities for progress and growth. Students are advised to make some changes to their daily routine. Those working in private jobs may receive promotions. You may attend a family celebration or auspicious event. Sports professionals are likely to have a good day. At work, you may be given an important responsibility and are expected to complete it successfully. Pay attention to your health.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 9

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Your day is expected to remain pleasant. Good profits in business may keep you cheerful. A long-awaited dream of buying a new vehicle could come true today. You may share your thoughts openly with a close friend, and they are likely to value your feelings. Family members will respect your opinions. Good news related to children may also come your way. Newly married couples may plan an outing. The day will also remain favourable for those in relationships.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 3

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day may remain moderate for you. You may find yourself adjusting to a changed role or responsibility. Gym trainers and fitness professionals of this zodiac sign are likely to have a productive day. Your professional skills may improve, and opportunities to increase your income or position could arise. Happiness in personal life is also indicated. You may stay occupied with different activities throughout the day and complete even difficult tasks with confidence.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 7

Pisces Horoscope Today

The day will bring fresh energy into your life. You may focus on creative work today, which will help expand your experience and skills. You are likely to meet people who could support you in the future. Important tasks are expected to get completed successfully, helping you feel relaxed. Ongoing misunderstandings with your spouse may finally end, bringing harmony at home. Businesspersons may seek guidance from an experienced individual to expand their work.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)