Horoscope Today, May 12: Pisces to get support from family, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 12, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is the full moon date of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Monday. Purnima Tithi will remain till 10:26 pm tonight. Today, Variyaan Yoga will remain throughout the day and night till 5:53 am tomorrow. Also, Visakha Nakshatra will remain throughout the day and night till 9:09 am tomorrow. Apart from this, today is Vaishakhi Purnima. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 12, 2025, will be for you and which measures you can take to make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today, your day will be full of happiness. Today, you will be successful in fulfilling your responsibilities well, you will buy some new things for the house. Today, recognise your ability and strength and make proper use of time. Today, you will take an interest in personal work as well as work like improving the social system. Today, students will focus on their studies. Today, you will make up your mind to start a new business. If you are associated with art, then today you will get a chance to perform.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 4

Taurus

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, you will get the support of family members. Your friends will prove to be helpful. Today, your work will be appreciated in the office. Your efficiency will increase. By being alert today, you will solve problems quickly. If you take decisions with the mind rather than the heart in family or personal matters, then you will be able to reach better results. By spending some time on spiritual activities, your self-confidence will be strengthened. You will get an opportunity for a sudden monetary gain in business, which will keep your mind happy.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 7

Gemini

Today will be a beneficial day for you. Today, your respect will increase. Doing every work thoughtfully will give you success. With the help of a friend, the entangled tasks will be solved. Today, you will feel very relaxed mentally. Today, your confidence will increase. You will get career success. Today, you should avoid postponing your work. It will be better to complete the work on time. You will go to a family function. Your confidence will remain high. Seniors in the workplace will be happy with your work.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 8

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Spouse's advice and support will be beneficial for you. Today, the workload may be more, but the more effort you put into a task, the better the work will be done. Today, instead of paying attention to useless things, you will focus on yoga, meditation. Today, the opinion of an experienced person will prove better for you. You can be more emotional about your relationship with your spouse. Today is going to be a great day for students. There are chances of getting success.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 1

Leo

Today, your day will start well. You will be successful in completing household work with the help of people around you. You will get the blessings of your parents. Today, there will be a lot of running around related to business. Some people will also try to confuse you. Keep your decision paramount. You can get a big order. Which will also benefit a lot. Today, you will make a new friend with whom you will have a long-term friendship. You will be given the responsibility of a new project in the office.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 6

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you will get good opportunities for financial gain. You will benefit from travel. Today, you will achieve a difficult goal with hard work and effort. Do not trust everyone, and just focus on your work. Today, by introspection, you will experience mental and spiritual happiness and peace. Children will remain focused towards their studies. There will be mutual harmony among all the members of the family. You will establish new dimensions in your career.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 1

Libra

Today has brought new happiness to your family. Your day will be spent with family members. Today, the meaningful results of your hard work and efforts will come out. You will interact with some special people, and a plan will be made for some auspicious work. The time is very favourable to start something new. Financial condition will improve due to receiving the pending payment. You will plan to go out with friends. You will be successful in making an impact on others, but you need to control your anger. Your ideas will be respected.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 9

Scorpio

Today will be a profitable day for you. Today, your passion for work will make you achieve success, but before making a big deal, do a thorough investigation. Family relationships will be strengthened. You will get good news from the children's side. Today, new ideas will come to your mind in business matters. Today, you will get relief by getting a solution to a problem. Your work will be appreciated. Lovemates will go for dinner today, and sweetness in relationships will increase.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 7

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Work at the workplace will be done better than usual. Today, your spouse will praise you a lot. Today, you will discuss a particular decision with your parents, and with the advice of an experienced person, it will also be resolved. Before making a promise to anyone, do proper thinking. Today, you will also focus on saving by controlling unnecessary expenses. The atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant due to the arrival of guests in the evening. You will feel healthy.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 4

Capricorn

Today will be favourable for you. Today, your wishes will be fulfilled. Today, by being cautious about any work, you can avoid many problems. Today, you will achieve success with your hard work and ability. Work will also start on a new plan. You may have to travel abroad in connection with business, which will be very beneficial for you. Your happiness will increase. You are likely to get a responsible job in the office, which will be beneficial on completion. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. Health will be better than before.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 8

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today your office colleagues will cooperate in your work, your work will be completed quickly. Today, while taking important decisions, keep your budget in mind, because the situation of expenses seems to be increasing. Today you will participate in social work with great enthusiasm. Youth need to be more alert towards their studies and career. Your planned work will be completed easily. You will be successful in creating harmony among family relationships.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 9

Pisces

Today, your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get the support of family members in doing family work. One should avoid sharing personal problems with a stranger. You will discuss with family members to improve the standard of living, as well as new information will be received through media or contact sources, which will prove beneficial. A solution to any problem that has been going on for some time can be found today. You can think about investing money in a new business, but do not forget to take advice from an expert.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7:30 am in Bhavishyavani on India TV.)