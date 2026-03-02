Horoscope today, March 2, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the 14th day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalguna, and it falls on a Monday. The Chaturdashi Tithi will remain until 5:56 PM, while the Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect until 7:52 AM, after which the Magha Nakshatra will take over. Along with this, the day is observed as Vrat, Purnima, and Holika Dahan. However, there is also the inauspicious Bhadra phase on Earth. Let's take a look at how each zodiac sign will fare today.

Aries Horoscope Today

Expect a day filled with new energy and optimism. Your cheerful nature will bring happiness to others, and money that had been stuck will be returned, improving your financial situation. Today might be the perfect time for a family outing. Your children will be busy with sports activities, and meeting an experienced person could help you solve many problems. Your partner will pay special attention to you, making you feel cared for. Students will have a good day.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day will be in your favour, so avoid getting tangled in past issues. Businesspeople travelling for work will experience financial gains, and today you will feel drawn to social service. Meeting someone who will help you in business is likely, and your charm will impress others. Happiness will increase in your married life, and your partner will support you in your tasks.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be great for you. With the help of influential people, your enthusiasm will grow. You might consider buying a new house, and discussions within the family about it will follow. Your children will make you proud with their achievements. You can brighten someone’s day by gifting small tokens of affection. Make good use of your time and try your hand at something creative. Those in the dry fruit business can expect good profits.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today

Your emotional side will come to the forefront today as you may unexpectedly reconnect with a childhood friend. Your partner’s kind gestures will make your day better. If you’re involved in a family business, collaboration is key to success. Focus on helping others, but avoid situations that don’t concern you. Enjoy quality time with your spouse, and consider getting advice from a seasoned individual to help steer your business in the right direction.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Leo Horoscope Today

It’s a great day for you, so keep your ambitions in check and enjoy life to the fullest. Yoga will be beneficial for both your physical and mental well-being, helping clear your mind. A woman may play a key role in improving your career or business. Keep a positive mindset and focus on your work. Job seekers will receive help from someone in their circle. Students will focus on their studies, and romantic partners may plan a getaway.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 7

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be filled with activity, so don’t neglect your home responsibilities. Your family has high expectations of you, so be prepared to put in extra effort. Your relationship with your loved one will strengthen, and you’ll spend some quality time together. You may also have a long conversation with a close relative, sharing your thoughts and feelings.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Libra Horoscope Today

It’s a special day for you. You may go shopping for home décor items and engage in deep conversations with your elders. New information will come your way that will prove useful. You may also make plans to meet your friends. A productive discussion with senior family members could provide valuable insights for your future.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day. You’ll reinvest profits from your business to expand it further. For those working with close relatives, effective communication and teamwork are essential. Taking time to help others will bring you satisfaction, but avoid getting involved in matters that don’t concern you. Spending time with your spouse will bring joy to both of you. Students preparing for exams will likely receive encouraging results.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Expect a moderate day. Unexpected expenses may cause some stress, but you’ll be able to manage them quickly. Be cautious of appearing rude to others, as it may cause misunderstandings. Take some time for self-reflection today to understand your strengths and weaknesses, and make positive changes to your personality.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. You may be asked for help by a neighbour, and your input will be greatly appreciated. Discussing your family’s problems with an elder will provide clarity. By focusing on improving yourself, you’ll see positive results. Students working on their projects will find success, while those preparing for competitive exams will take the necessary steps towards their goals. Your married life will be filled with joy.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

A neutral day awaits you. Investments made earlier will pay off, and today you’ll carefully consider your financial matters. You may plan an outing with a friend and work on something creative. Today is also ideal for offering advice to your spouse, which will be valuable. Sharing meals with your family will create a positive atmosphere at home.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

Your day will be positive, and people around you will support and encourage you. Try to stay calm and not lose your temper, as it will improve the family environment. Meeting a few new people will bring a refreshing change to your mood. An old item at home will bring you joy. Expect a unique gift from a friend today. Your relationship with your loved one will flourish.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV in the prediction segment)