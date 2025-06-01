Horoscope Today, June 2: Good day for Pisceans, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 2, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

New Delhi:

Today is Monday, the Saptami Tithi of Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha. Saptami Tithi will remain till 8:36 pm tonight. Ravi Yoga will remain till 9:37 pm tonight. Also, Magha Nakshatra will remain till 10:56 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of June 2, 2025, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what the lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today, you will be worried due to the slow pace of your business. Do not let laziness and lethargy dominate you today, and recognise the value of time. A sense of selfishness will be seen in close relationships. An old property-related problem may arise. You can talk to your parents about some things going on in your mind. You can bring a gift for small children. You can talk to your spouse about an important issue.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today is a day of happiness. People who are employed may suddenly need money today. You will get help from relatives. Today, in any situation, you should take care of your time. Remember, if you do not value time, it will only harm you. If you use your positive thinking in meaningful work, then your creative talent will come out in front of everyone, and your respect will increase among the people. Today, you will have to get something repaired at home.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Gemini

Today is going to be a better day for you. You will have some problems due to some of your work not being completed on time. Today, your ability will come in front of people, so do not worry about people and focus on your work. People trying their hand at political work can get a big post today. If there was any obstacle in the marriage of any member in the family, then that too will be removed today, due to which the family members will be overjoyed. Today, you will get good money in business, which will increase material happiness in the house.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Lucky number- 2

Cancer

Today is going to be a great day for you. Those who are working will have to complete the tasks given in their field on time. You will get good news from higher officials. People doing business will implement new plans so that they can take the business forward. Remain calm and stress-free today. Women will get relief from household chores. The financial aspect will be normal. The evening will be spent in laughter and fun with siblings. Your spouse can give you the good news of the arrival of a little guest today. The problems going on in life will end.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Leo

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will get the support of the family. All the members of the family will plan to visit a religious place together. People who are employed will get opportunities to progress in their jobs. You can start a new work with your life partner. You will be seen working for the welfare of the family with your life partner, and the blessings of the members will remain with you. Father will spend money to expand your business. Students will get an opportunity to appear in a competitive exam today.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 4

Virgo

Today is going to be a special day for you. Today is going to be good for starting a new work. There are chances of you winning in any legal matter today, but despite this, you will be angry with a family member about something. Students will have to keep focus on their studies. You may have an argument with your child about something, but everything will be fine soon.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 6

Libra

Today is going to be a special day for you. If you do the work given by the boss in the office with all honesty and dedication, you may get an increment. Students of this zodiac sign will become aware of competition. Today, you will get a chance to help someone in need. You will receive some good news related to children. Today, due to sudden monetary gains, you will party with your family. If you take some time from your busy environment for yourself and your family, your happiness will increase. Today, you will spend some time amidst nature, and you will get mental peace.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 3

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Today, the advice of family members will be important for you. Today, your material comforts will increase. Students will try to do something new today, you need to make some changes in your routine. You will get a chance to talk to some special people on an important matter in the office, you should take full advantage of it. In the evening, you will go to a good restaurant with the family for dinner. You will be healthy today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 5

Sagittarius

Today will be a normal day for you. Today, even your opponents will appreciate your work. Today, you will handle all the work with your intelligence. People working in jobs will get help from colleagues, due to which your work will help them complete quickly. Today, you may have to go out of the state in connection with business. You will get success in the work done with the blessings of your parents. Today, you will be able to get your work done by others. People working in textiles will get a good profit today. Only by making good use of time will you be able to become a successful person in your life.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 6

Capricorn

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today, you will attend a function, your presence will be given importance. Today, you will meet someone who will impress you. If your money is stuck somewhere, then today is a good day to get it. Do not trust any unknown person too much today, you may suffer a loss. Today, there is a need to take special care of the elders of the house and give medicines on time. A writer's book may be published, which will be liked by the people.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students of this zodiac sign will pay special attention to their studies today, soon there are chances of their success. People associated with sports will learn something new from their coach and give their good performance. Businessmen doing the courier business will benefit today. People associated with politics will dominate society today. Women of this zodiac can start their own business, there will be more profit. Avoid taking decisions in haste; do your work only after thinking. Today, your mother may have to face some health-related problems, so you should take care of her.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will feel very refreshed, due to which will enable you to complete all your tasks on time. Today, with the help of friends, you will get income opportunities, from which you will earn profit and strengthen your financial condition. Today will be a day full of joy, you will live life to the fullest. Today, you will finally get rid of debt, etc., for a long time. Friends will make your day happy by making a great plan for the evening. You do not need to worry, you will feel very good.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 9