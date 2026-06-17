Horoscope Today, June 17: Aries to Pisces, know your daily astrology forecast, lucky colour and lucky number

New Delhi:

Today is the Tritiya Tithi of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the sacred month of Jyeshtha, and it is Wednesday. The Tritiya Tithi will remain until 9:39 PM tonight. The Dhruva Yoga will prevail until 8:51 PM tonight. Additionally, the Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain until 1:37 PM this afternoon. The Rambha Tritiya Vrat will also be observed today. Furthermore, Maharana Pratap Jayanti will be celebrated today.

According to Acharya Indu Prakash, several auspicious planetary and stellar combinations are forming today, which may bring positive changes in career, finances, and family life for some zodiac signs. However, certain signs are advised to make decisions carefully. Read your daily horoscope below.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is set to be excellent. It is an auspicious day for businesspeople, with strong indications of financial gain. Entering into partnerships will prove beneficial. A major property-related matter is likely to be resolved. It is also a favourable day to take new initiatives at work, with the possibility of gains. Some changes are expected in your career, opening up new avenues for progress. Your reputation and respect are likely to increase.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

It is a favourable day for property dealers, with the possibility of unexpected financial gains. Your financial position will remain strong. Health will be good, and exercising early in the morning will help maintain your well-being. Women of this sign may receive a pleasant surprise from their spouse, keeping them cheerful throughout the day. Your work is likely to be appreciated at the office, and junior colleagues may approach you to learn from your experience.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Gemini Horoscope Today

It is likely to be a good day for you. Your confidence will be evident in your work. You will be able to attract others through your communication skills. A stalled task is likely to be completed with the help of loved ones. Students of this sign may receive encouraging news related to competitive examinations, bringing happiness and excitement. Your spouse's advice will prove useful. Opponents will prefer to keep their distance from you today. You may also meet some experienced individuals.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

A task started earlier is likely to be completed, yielding positive results. Maintain patience and move with the flow of time. Keeping your emotions under control will be beneficial. New opportunities for advancement may come your way. Your ability to face challenges swiftly will earn you recognition. People of this sign may receive important assistance from their spouse. It is advisable to clear out old clutter from the home today, as this may help resolve family-related issues.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be fairly average. Business professionals of this sign are advised to keep their plans confidential, as this will help ensure success. Your planned tasks are likely to be completed. Before investing in any venture, carry out thorough checks and investigations to avoid losses. Avoid unnecessary shopping and focus on strengthening your financial position. Spending time playing with children in the evening may reduce mental stress. You may also go out with friends.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Virgo Horoscope Today

Luck will fully support you today. Your spouse may do something that brings you great happiness. Certain developments in business will emerge that could prove beneficial in the future. Your health is expected to remain excellent. Starting a new venture will be advantageous. New opportunities for financial gain are likely to arise. It is a particularly favourable day for engineers of this sign. You may receive an offer from a college for a teaching role.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 8

Libra Horoscope Today

For people associated with the zodiac sign of Libra, answers to several complicated questions may become clear, ending confusion. A particular task is likely to bring significant benefits, and an unfinished matter may be completed. You can expect more support than anticipated from your sister in a personal matter. Newly married couples may go on a picnic to a pleasant location. Your spouse may present you with a beautiful gift, strengthening your relationship. Your performance at work may prompt your boss to consider you for a promotion.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

It is going to be a favourable day for you. If you act wisely, you are likely to benefit. It is a good day for those working in the banking sector, with possibilities of promotion. New ideas for increasing your income may come to mind. A friend may support you during a difficult situation. Avoid trusting others too quickly, as someone could take advantage of your straightforward nature.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

If you are travelling today, it is likely to be beneficial. Do not forget to carry all necessary documents before setting out. You may feel slightly lazy during the day. However, your hard work will prove rewarding. Your attractive and magnetic personality will draw people's attention. A distant relative may visit your home, creating a joyful atmosphere for the entire family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will bring new opportunities. It is an auspicious day for business expansion. Implementing previously prepared plans will be beneficial. People around you will be pleased with you. An old source of stress is likely to come to an end. Those associated with the tourism sector may receive financial gains today. An opponent may unsuccessfully attempt to harm your business interests. Students may receive assistance from their elder sister in completing a project.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Your mind will be more inclined towards spirituality today. Your influence at work will increase. Newly married couples may need to attend a social event, where they could meet an important person. Parental advice will prove valuable in a new business venture. Students will remain focused on their studies. Those studying away from home may achieve significant success. Lovers will better understand each other's feelings.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Pisces Horoscope Today

Your health will be better than before. Focus on the brighter side of situations, and you will find that things are improving. There will be laughter and light-hearted moments with friends at college. Helping someone in need will bring you satisfaction and happiness. Avoid unnecessary activities, and you will feel more content.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with extensive experience in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 AM on India TV's programme "Bhavishyavani".)