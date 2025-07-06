Horoscope Today, July 7: Problems will resolve for Capricorns; know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 7, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

New Delhi:

Today is Monday, the Dwadashi date of Ashadh Shukla Paksha. Dwadashi date will remain till 11:11 pm tonight. Shubh yoga will remain till 10:03 pm tonight. Also, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 1:12 am tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 7, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you can start any new work; today is auspicious for you. There will be harmony in marital relationships, and you will get support from your spouse. Today, you can lead a big project in the office. Today is a good day for those who work; today, you can get opportunities for advancement in your job. Work done at the right time will give you great benefits today. Traders will get good profit, and there will be happiness in the family. Today, you will enjoy material comforts to the fullest.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 1

Taurus

Today will be a special day for you. From today, you will improve the habit of exercising daily to keep your health good. You will get the responsibility of fulfilling some new responsibilities in married life. From a business point of view, your profit situation will be good, and the family atmosphere will be pleasant. Today will be a bit busy for the people working in the job; there may be a meeting in the office. People working in politics will get an opportunity to work on a big post today. Comedians will get a chance to work on a big show today.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will get big money in the electronic business, and there will be an increase in material comforts. People waiting for a job can get an offer from a big company today. Today, you can plan to go on a picnic with the family. Sweetness will remain in married life, and you will get love and affection from children today. A long-standing problem will be solved today. Control your emotions today; do not be too emotional. Today you can meet a friend.

Lucky colour- Sky Blue

Lucky number- 3

Cancer

Today will be an important day for you. Today you will make some important decisions related to your life, which will help you a lot in future. Today is a good day for married people; you will spend some memorable moments with your spouse. Students will get the support of their seniors today, due to which they will take their studies in the right direction. Today you will feel energetic, due to which you will be able to do more work than usual.

Lucky colour- Peach

Lucky number- 6

Leo

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today, you will get money in business, and avoid excessive spending. There will be cooperation in the family, and your social position will be good. Art students will get an opportunity to participate in an art competition today. Healthcare professionals are going to have a very busy day; today, they may meet senior doctors. Today, you can plan to party with friends.

Lucky colour- Indigo

Lucky number- 2

Virgo

Today will be a great day for you. Today, you will suddenly get a big monetary benefit in business. Married life will be happy. Today, you can go somewhere with the children. Those who are thinking of investing in property today will get a good deal. People associated with the media world will discuss a big event today. Today, you will perform your duties in a better way. Today is a special day for writers; today, you can start writing a good story related to motivation. Today, you will work towards creating a new application to bring change to the digital world.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4

Libra

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today, you can get good news from relatives. A guest may arrive at home, and there will be hustle and bustle. People working abroad will get an opportunity to go home. Today, your mind will be more engaged in spirituality, due to which you will feel positive energy today. People working in jobs may have to travel for some office work today. Today, your health will be fine, due to which you will finish your work quickly. People associated with the art world will get a good opportunity today.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 7

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. You will spend today reading and writing, and your profit situation will remain good from a business point of view. Married life will be happy, and children will help with household chores today. Students will get opportunities to get higher education, due to which they can make up their minds to go abroad. Today, you may get an invitation to attend a social function. Scientists will achieve great success in research today, which will solve many problems in human life. Avoid eating outside food today, so that you remain healthy.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 9

Sagittarius

Today will prove to be a good day for you. Today, you will suddenly get a big monetary gain in business. Today, you will enjoy material comforts. There will be harmony in relationships, and you will go somewhere with your spouse. There will be opportunities for progress in employment, which will improve the financial situation. Today, you can plan to go on a religious trip with friends. Today is a good day for unmarried people; today, you can get a proposal for a good relationship. Overall, you will spend today well.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 7

Capricorn

Today will be favourable for you. Today, all your attention will be on your work, and you may have to go out in connection with some important work. Today, you will receive special information from your in-laws. Today, you need to be a little careful in money matters and avoid borrowing transactions. People associated with politics will get an opportunity to fulfil a big responsibility today. A long-standing problem will be resolved, due to which will make us calm today.

Lucky Colour- White

Lucky Number- 5

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. People working in social work will get a position and prestige today, which will increase their accountability in society. The efficiency of people working in the technical field will be better today. Today, you are going to get income from various sources. Married life will be happy with the blessings of elders. Children will try to learn something new today, which will develop their intellectual ability. You will get the chance to meet some prestigious people in society. Today, your mind will be more engaged in spirituality, due to which you will experience mental peace.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 8

Pisces

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today, you will get good money in business, but avoid unnecessary expenditure. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Today, you will try to keep the office environment good. Students will get the support of teachers today, due to which they will be able to study better. The problem which was bothering you a lot will be completely resolved today. Today, you can plan to organise a ritual.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)