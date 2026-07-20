20 July 2026 Horoscope: Know today's astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha and Monday. The Saptami Tithi will remain in effect until 4:03 am tomorrow. Shiv Yoga will prevail until 6:38 pm, while Hasta Nakshatra will remain until 7:10 pm. Astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash shares what July 20, 2026, has in store for each zodiac sign, along with simple remedies, lucky colours and lucky numbers to help make your day better.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a lucky day for you. A task you started earlier is expected to bring positive results. You will make important plans and resolutions to improve your lifestyle. Stay patient and move with the flow of time. New opportunities for progress may come your way. Your ability to face difficult situations with confidence will earn you appreciation. Your spouse will support you in an important matter today. Women of this sign may remain busy with household cleaning, while harmony within the family will be maintained. Avoid taking unnecessary risks today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today is set to bring happiness. This is the right time to work on your plans, so focus on managing your time wisely to speed up your work. Businesspersons of this sign are likely to succeed if they keep their strategies confidential. Working professionals may have to put in overtime due to a heavy workload. If you are planning to invest, carry out proper research before making any decision. Students are likely to have a good day. Those in a relationship may exchange gifts to bring freshness into their bond.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Gemini Horoscope Today

Luck will be on your side today. Certain developments in your business could prove beneficial in the future. Guidance from an elder in the family will help resolve matters related to ancestral property. Starting a new venture today is likely to be rewarding. You may receive an offer to teach at a college. An unexpected financial gain will strengthen your financial position. Guests arriving at home will create a cheerful atmosphere. Your health is expected to remain good. You may also visit a religious place with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be favourable for those with Cancer ascendant and Moon sign. People trying to go abroad may receive good news. You will find answers to several unresolved questions, bringing an end to confusion. An unexpected meeting with a stranger may prove beneficial. A particular task is likely to bring significant gains. Your sister's support in a personal matter may exceed your expectations. Married couples may go on a picnic to a pleasant destination. Your spouse may also surprise you with a beautiful gift. Those suffering from neuro-spinal issues may experience relief today.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 9

Leo Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be excellent. If you handle matters wisely, you are likely to benefit. Those working in the banking sector may receive opportunities for promotion. People associated with insurance, commission-based work or similar fields are likely to achieve their targets with ease. A friend will support you during a difficult situation. There will be good balance between your home and professional life. Married life will remain pleasant. Pay special attention to your diet, as you may find relief from acidity-related problems.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day for you. If you are travelling today, it is likely to prove beneficial, but do not forget to carry all your important documents. You will spend more time on social activities. Your hard work will bring rewarding results. Your attractive personality will leave a positive impression on others. If you are planning to make a property-related decision, consider it carefully before moving ahead. Students may try to learn something new online today. With the changing weather, you should take extra care of your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will bring new opportunities and positive developments into your life. It is a favourable day for business growth, and this is a good time to implement plans you have already prepared. People around you will be pleased with you. Young professionals are likely to gain confidence after succeeding in an interview. Those working in the tourism sector may receive financial gains today. Students will get support from their elder sister in completing a project. Advice from your family and spouse will help you resolve an issue, and your relationships will become stronger.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Your mind will be inclined towards religion and spirituality today. If you have been planning to buy land or a vehicle, today is considered favourable for making a decision. Those working in the Social Welfare Department may receive a promotion. Parents' advice will prove valuable if you are starting a new business. Students will remain focused on their studies. Those pursuing education away from home are likely to achieve a major success. You may organise a religious event at home today. A family get-together with friends is also likely. To strengthen your immune system, include vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables in your diet.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be a pleasant and fulfilling day. Guidance from experienced and responsible people will strengthen your personality. Avoid wasting time on unnecessary tasks, or much of your day could be spent unproductively. You may help someone in need today, which will bring you mental satisfaction. You could also spend some time shopping online. It is a favourable day for those associated with politics. Important matters related to your child's education are likely to be completed, and they may secure admission to their preferred college. Your health will be better than before.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 1

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be excellent. It is an auspicious day for businesspersons, with strong chances of financial gains. Entering into a partnership may prove beneficial. A major property-related matter is likely to be resolved today. The blessings and affection of your parents and elders will boost your confidence. It is also a good day to take new initiatives at work, which may enhance your reputation. Teachers are likely to have a favourable day and may even receive a transfer to a preferred location. Your spouse will support you in your work. Avoid unnecessary overthinking.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today is likely to bring positive changes to your life. It will be a good day for property dealers. An unexpected financial gain may strengthen your financial position. Avoid interfering in other people's matters and focus on your own responsibilities. You may plan an auspicious family function at home. It will be wise to seek advice from your elders before starting any new venture. Women of this sign may receive a pleasant surprise from their spouse. Those in a relationship are likely to make plans to watch a film together.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day for you. You are likely to spend time on spiritual and religious activities, which will bring inner peace. Your words will leave a positive impression on others. A pending task may finally be completed with the help of someone close to you. Students of this sign are likely to receive good news related to a competitive examination, bringing great joy. Opponents are likely to keep their distance today. You may also meet some experienced people. The atmosphere at home will remain pleasant and peaceful.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's programme Bhavishyavani.)