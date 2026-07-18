Horoscope Today, July 18, 2026: Know today's astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha, and it is Saturday. The Panchami Tithi will remain in effect until 3:43 am. Variyan Yoga will continue until 8:46 pm, while Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will prevail until 6:01 pm. It is also worth noting that Kaal Sarp Yoga is being formed on 18 July, which may not be favourable for some zodiac signs. Find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day will unfold for you, the remedies that can help make it more favourable, and your lucky number and lucky colour for July 18, 2026.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will bring positive changes. You may start a new business today, which is likely to benefit you in the future. The day will be favourable for students preparing for government exams, while those looking for a job have strong chances of finding one. You may even receive a job offer from a reputed company. Expenses related to improvements and construction work at the workplace may increase, causing slight fluctuations in your financial situation. You may visit a park with your children and enjoy the day together. Those in a relationship may plan a long drive. Take special care of your children's health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be an excellent day. You may travel for business purposes. The day will also be favourable for engineering students, who may receive job offers from multinational companies. You may plan to spend quality time with your family. Meeting a close friend today will bring happiness and peace of mind. You may also go out for dinner with your loved ones tonight. Businesspersons are likely to earn profits in their work. Married life will remain happy and prosperous. You may find relief from diabetes and blood pressure-related issues.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini Horoscope Today

Luck will be on your side today. Your growing interest in spirituality will make you more humble. Young people are likely to succeed in their efforts related to an important project. Business matters will progress smoothly, although you may face some competition. Unmarried individuals may receive a marriage proposal today, creating a cheerful atmosphere at home. Impressed by your positive attitude, your boss may gift you something useful. Married life will remain happy, while those in a relationship will experience greater warmth in their bond. You are also likely to find relief from headaches.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be fairly good. You may get the opportunity to meet some important people and remain busy preparing for a religious ceremony at home. Business may progress a little slowly today, but things will improve soon. Your children will fully support you in your business. Avoid rushing through tasks at the workplace and work patiently to achieve success. You will be successful in maintaining harmony within the family. It will be a favourable day for students, who will be able to concentrate well on their studies. Those in a relationship may discuss their relationship with their parents. To stay healthy, strengthen your immune system with a balanced diet and a disciplined routine.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be a joyful day. People associated with architecture may receive a good opportunity. Spending time on your favourite activities will leave you feeling refreshed and energetic. There is a strong possibility of securing a job with a good company. You may receive good news from your in-laws' side of the family. The evening will be enjoyable with your children. If you are planning a land-related transaction, make sure to verify all the details carefully beforehand. You may go out for dinner with your spouse. Practising yoga regularly will help you stay fit.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be one of the best days for you. Your confidence and determination will leave your opponents unable to stand against you. The time is favourable for recovering pending or lent money. It will be a good day for those associated with music and the arts, and you may even receive an offer from the film industry. A small celebration may be held at home to welcome a new family member, considered a blessing of Goddess Lakshmi. Your business has the potential to grow twofold today. Those in a relationship may go out for dinner in the evening. A plan to travel abroad with your family may also take shape. Your health will remain good.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be a busy day. You will remain occupied with household arrangements and improvement work. Helping your children resolve their problems will boost their confidence. Your contribution to social activities will increase. New ideas may come to your mind, inspiring you to create something innovative. It will be a favourable day for those involved in politics. Your seniors may praise your work, and your neighbours will also be impressed by you. You may unexpectedly meet an old friend and plan to watch a film together. You will also get an opportunity to help an elder. Peace and harmony will prevail in your married life.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for you. Your interest in new activities will increase, allowing you to learn something new. If you try to reduce unnecessary expenses today, it will become easier to save money for the future. Your financial position will become stronger than before. Completing extra work at the office will help you finish pending tasks, and your boss may reward you with a promotion. It will be a profitable day for lawyers, as an important case may be decided in their favour. Despite being busy, staying in touch with relatives and friends will strengthen your relationships. You may also plan a long trip with your friends.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be an average day. If you are planning to complete an important task today, you are likely to finish it ahead of schedule. However, you should plan your day carefully in advance. Be mindful of your language while speaking to strangers. Those involved in machinery-related businesses are likely to remain in a profitable position. Your business may receive a deal from a multinational company. The day will be auspicious for married people, who may discuss important matters with their spouse and family. It will also be a pleasant day for those in a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will bring positive results for you, especially in business. Investing in a new business today could bring you double financial gains. Your hard work and determination will help you achieve major accomplishments. Working professionals are likely to receive promotion opportunities, provided they carry out their responsibilities with honesty and care. It will be better to stay away from court-related matters today. Sharing something sweet with your family in the evening will add warmth to your relationships. Your spouse will fully support you during difficult situations. Seasonal changes may have a slight impact on your health.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today your interest in religious activities will increase, and you may also undertake a religious journey. Things are likely to go according to your wishes. At work, some colleagues may oppose you while others will support you. If you are involved in a court case related to business, today will be a good time to resolve it. Students should make changes to their timetable to achieve better academic results. Problems in your family relationships caused by past mistakes may be resolved with your spouse's support. Keep your important belongings and documents safe today. Following a routine suitable for the season will help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be a memorable day for you. If you are employed, you may be transferred to a better location. You will receive full support from your family in completing household responsibilities. You are likely to spend more time with your loved ones and may also plan an outing together, creating a cheerful atmosphere at home. A childhood friend may come to visit you. It will be a favourable day for students, as obstacles in their studies are likely to be resolved. If you work hard without worrying about the outcome, success is certain. It will also be a pleasant day for those in a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's renowned astrologers with extensive expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 AM on India TV's programme Bhavishyavani.)