Indian-origin woman's partner arrested in Canada's Toronto seven months after her murder

Toronto:

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by Canadian authorities for the murder of his Indian-origin partner in downtown Toronto, said the police on Saturday (local time). The development comes seven months after he murdered his partner and fled from the scene.

The accused was identified as Abdul Ghafoori, who was wanted by the Canadian Police for the murder of 30-year-old Himanshi Khurana. Khurana was found dead inside a residence in December, which the police described as Toronto's 40th case of homicide in 2025.

According to the police, Khurana and Ghafoori were in an "intimate partner relationship". Khurana had gone missing from the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area after which officials launched a search. On December 20, she was found dead around 6:30 am.

Accused held, charged with first degree murder

Following that, the police launched a thorough investigation and Ghafoori's photographs and videos were shared. After seven months of the incident, he was located and arrested by the police on August 7, and was charged with first degree murder.

"Members of the Toronto Police Fugitive Squad and Homicide and Missing Persons Unit liaised with national and international policing partners to facilitate the accused’s return to Canada. On Friday, August 7, 2026, Abdul Ghafoori, 32, of Toronto was located and arrested," the Toronto Police Service said in a statement.

India expresses grief over Khurana's murder

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Toronto had expressed grief over Khurana's murder, and said all possible assistance were provided to her family and efforts were being made to bring her body back to India.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Ms. Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief," it had said in a statement on micro-blogging site X (previously Twitter).

"The Consulate has been in close touch with the matter over the past few days, and all possible assistance is being extended to the family in close coordination with local authorities," the statement added.

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