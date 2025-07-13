Horoscope Today, July 14: Scorpions' pending work will be completed, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 14, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Today is the Chaturthi date of Shravan Krishna Paksha and Monday. Today is the first Monday of the month of Sawan. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till noon tonight. Ayushman Yoga will remain till 4:14 pm today. Also, after crossing the whole day and night today, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 6:27 am tomorrow. Apart from this, today is Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of July 14, 2025 will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day. Today, your pending work will be completed. Today, you can start a new business, which will benefit you in the future. There is every possibility of unemployed people getting employment. Today will be a good day for students preparing for government exams. You can also get a job offer from a good company. You can go for a walk in the park with your children today, and you will enjoy the whole day.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 6

Taurus

Today will be a great day. Today, you can also go out for business. Today is going to be a good day for engineering students. You can also get job offers from a multinational company. Lovemates can surprise their partners today. You can also plan to spend the whole time with your family today. You can also go out for dinner with everyone at night. Business people will get profit from their work today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 9

Gemini

Today, luck will support you completely. All your spoiled work can be completed today. Today, you can also get a marriage proposal, due to which the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Today, happy with your positive thoughts, your boss can gift you a useful item as a gift. Your married life will be happy. Health will remain good, and gifting chocolate to your partner will make them happy.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 4

Cancer

Today is going to be a good day. You may face some problems in business. Your children will fully support you in your business. You should avoid being hasty in office work, so work with patience. Today, you will be successful in creating harmony in family relationships. Today is also a good day for students of this zodiac sign; they will concentrate on their studies. Today is an auspicious day to join a new course.

Lucky Colour- Blue

Lucky Number- 5

Leo

Today is going to be a happy day. People associated with the field of architecture can get a good opportunity today. You can also get a job at a good place. There is a possibility of getting some good news. You will have a good time with children in the evening. If you are going to do any transaction related to a new land, then first investigate it thoroughly. You can go out for dinner with your spouse. By doing yoga regularly, your health will remain fit today.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 7

Virgo

Today you will get full support of luck. Today will be a good day for people associated with the field of music and art. Today, you can also get an offer from the film industry. There can be a small party in the joy of the arrival of a new guest in the form of Lakshmi in the house. Today, there are chances of a two-fold growth in your business. You can plan to go abroad with the family, health will be good.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 1

Libra

Today, new ideas can come to mind, due to which you can do some new creativity. Today is going to be a good day for people associated with the field of politics. Your seniors can praise you for your work. Also, your neighbours will praise you. Today, you can meet an old friend on the way. With whom can you plan to watch a movie? Today, you can also help the elderly.

Lucky Colour- Lemon Yellow

Lucky Number- 8

Scorpio

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, your interest in new tasks will increase, due to which you will get to learn something new. If you try to reduce unnecessary expenses, then it will be easy to collect money for your future. Today, the financial side will be stronger than before. By doing extra work in the office today, the pending work will be completed quickly. Due to which the boss can pat your back happily. Today is going to be beneficial for lawyers. Important cases will be in your favour today. Today you can plan a long tour with friends.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day. If you are thinking of completing any important work today, then you will complete it before time, but today you need to plan. Use the right language while talking to any stranger today. Today is a good day for married people of this zodiac. Today, your business is likely to get a deal from a multinational company.

Lucky colour- Golden

Lucky number- 6

Capricorn

Today will bring good results for you. This result can also be related to business. Today, by investing money in any new work, you can get double the money. It will be good for you if you stay away from court cases today. Today is a good day for the employees of this zodiac. The obstacles coming in any office work will end today. Married people should not make any promise to their spouse today that they cannot fulfil, as this can sour the relationship between them. Eating something sweet with family members in the evening will increase sweetness in life.

Lucky colour- Navy

Lucky number- 5

Aquarius

Today, interest in religious activities will increase. You can also go on a religious trip. Today, all the work will be completed according to your wishes. In the office today, some colleagues will oppose your work, while some colleagues will also be in your favour. Students need to make changes in their timetable to make changes in their studies today. The mistakes in the past, due to which your relationship was not going well in the family, will be fixed today with the help of your spouse. Today you can meet an old friend. Which will be beneficial for you in the future.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 5

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day. If you are working, today you can get transferred to a good post. You will get the support of all the members of the house in doing family work. Today you will spend more time with your family, and you can also plan to go out somewhere. By doing this, there will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Today, a friend can come to meet you. Sharing personal problems with a friend will ease the burden on the mind a bit. Today is a good day for students of this zodiac sign; the obstacles in their studies will be removed. If you work hard without worrying about the results, you will achieve success.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him in predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)