Horoscope Today, July 13, 2026: Daily predictions, lucky colours and lucky numbers for every zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Today is Monday and the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Ashadha Krishna Paksha. The Chaturdashi Tithi will remain in effect until 6:50 pm today. Dhruva Yoga will prevail until 4:01 pm, while Ardra Nakshatra will continue until 2:52 am tonight. According to astrology, the movement of the planets and stars is likely to bring positive results for some zodiac signs, while others may need to exercise caution. Let us find out from Acharya Indu Prakash what the day has in store for all 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be an excellent day for you. There is a strong chance of receiving good news, possibly related to your child's career. Achieving the results you have been hoping for will leave you feeling energetic and content. Maintain discipline and transparency in your work. If you are planning to buy a new property, consult your family before making a decision. Family life will remain happy and harmonious. You may attend a social function with your parents today. Those associated with the education sector are likely to come across new opportunities for career growth. Your health will remain good.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Grey

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be filled with confidence. If you work with patience and wisdom, success is likely to follow. Be mindful of your budget before making any investment. Those working in the administrative sector may receive news of a promotion or transfer. Students pursuing medical studies and research are likely to achieve significant success. Your financial position will remain strong, and you may also discover new sources of income. Be careful with your words and maintain self-control while speaking. Peace and harmony will prevail in your family life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be favourable for you. Try to remain calm and observe situations carefully instead of reacting immediately. Relationships will be filled with warmth and mutual support. It is a wonderful day for those in love, as your bond with your partner is likely to grow stronger. Your financial situation will remain stable. You will avoid unnecessary expenses and may even be able to save some money for the future. Students are likely to achieve success in their studies. Those involved in sports are expected to perform exceptionally well and may excel in an important competition. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a joyful and fulfilling day. You may treat your family to dinner at a restaurant and spend some memorable moments together. Avoid trusting strangers without thinking things through. Students of this sign may need to work harder today, and classmates will help them understand difficult subjects. Your neighbours may extend their support in completing important tasks, strengthening your relationship with them. Making a few healthy lifestyle changes will help maintain hormonal balance and improve your overall well-being.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

Leo Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a fairly good day for you. Those with Leo as their ascendant or zodiac sign may earn higher-than-expected profits in business. Your contribution to social activities will help you gain recognition and respect. You may receive good news from your in-laws' side of the family. Your children may open up and share their thoughts with you today. You could also find yourself feeling a little emotional about your ideas. Your support in household responsibilities will prove valuable. Those looking for a job may receive an offer from their preferred company. Harmony will prevail in your relationship with your spouse. Ayurvedic treatment may help relieve a stomach-related problem.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be an excellent day. Your performance at work will be dynamic and impressive. Increased family responsibilities may leave you feeling slightly tired. Sharing a fear or concern with a close friend could bring you relief. Your reputation in society is likely to improve. It will be a positive day for students, with new opportunities to increase your income also likely to emerge. Students may achieve remarkable academic results. There will be peace and harmony at home. You will feel more inclined towards spiritual and religious activities. Misunderstandings in your married life are likely to come to an end, strengthening your relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Libra Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a better-than-usual day for you. Maintaining a healthy balance between your home and business life will allow you to make time for personal matters, leaving you feeling physically and mentally energised. You will be able to stay calm and handle difficult situations wisely. Expenses related to construction or renovation work are possible. Those involved in the dry fruits business are likely to earn good profits today. You may receive a new job offer or news of a sudden transfer. A long drive with your spouse is also on the cards. Guests may visit your home, creating a cheerful atmosphere. Make time for a workout to channel your energy in the right direction.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be a special day. Your polite and flexible nature will help strengthen relationships with influential people. Matters related to property and land are likely to be resolved. Those associated with the legal and judicial fields may achieve significant success. Some changes may be needed in the way you manage your business. Businesspeople will be eager to explore new markets. Keep a close watch on your business partner's activities. A work-related journey is possible, and it is likely to prove beneficial in the near future. With your spouse's support, an old family dispute may finally be resolved. Avoid consuming too much caffeine.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Silver

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be an average day. You may think about taking on a bigger and more challenging task, but it will require courage and patience. You may also plan an outing with your spouse. Women of this sign who are running a business are likely to have a busy day but will enjoy quality time with their family in the evening. Honesty and transparency in relationships will remain your priority. Support from senior officials at work will help resolve pending issues. Reduce your screen time to avoid eye-related problems.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be filled with pleasant moments. The arrival of a new family member may create a festive atmosphere at home. An increase in your sources of income could bring substantial financial gains in business. You will feel proud of your child's positive achievements. Stay focused on your work and avoid distractions. You may get an opportunity to help an elderly woman, which will bring you good fortune. Those working in management may receive news of a promotion. Your plans are likely to bring positive changes at the workplace. Any old misunderstandings with your partner are expected to be resolved, making your relationship sweeter. You are also likely to find relief from back pain.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will bring new opportunities into your life. You may meet a successful and inspiring person who motivates you to achieve something greater. A source of income that had stopped may begin again. Your support in resolving a family dispute among relatives will prove valuable. Your intelligence and good judgement will earn praise, and others may look up to you. Those involved in writing and the creative arts are likely to receive special recognition. Business profits are expected to be better than usual. Students may receive a call confirming admission to their preferred college. Spending time in nature will leave you feeling refreshed. Your married life is likely to remain happy and peaceful.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be a wonderful day. Make the best use of your time and stay focused on achieving your goals with full energy and determination. A religious ceremony may be organised at home. You may also redecorate your house in a new way. Those involved in import-export businesses may have to travel for official work. You are likely to find considerable relief from migraine-related problems. A visit to a temple may lead to a meeting with a friend. There are also strong chances of financial gains through ancestral property.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)