Horoscope today, February 8, 2026: What's in for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and others Horoscope today, February 8, 2026: From career moves to relationships and money matters, here’s how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

New Delhi:

Today is Sunday and the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the Falgun month. The Saptami Tithi will remain throughout the day and night and will end tomorrow morning at 5:02 am. Ravi Yoga will also prevail for the entire day and night, ending tomorrow morning at 5:02 am. Along with this, the Swati Nakshatra will remain till tomorrow morning at 5:03 am. In addition, Bhanu Saptami will be observed today. Let us find out how the day will be for all zodiac signs.

Aries

Today, people’s trust in you will remain strong. The time is very favourable for students who wish to pursue higher education. You may receive good news from your younger brother today. There will be a cheerful atmosphere at home. Sweetness will increase in marital relationships. If people of this sign who are in a relationship exchange gifts today, love will grow even stronger. Those associated with the iron business are likely to earn higher profits today. Avoid unnecessary arguments and debates. Today is a good day to mend strained relationships. Tasks you have been planning will be completed, which will keep you happy. You will successfully take a major decision related to work today.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 4

Taurus

Today will be an excellent day for you. Those connected with the architecture field will see progress. Farmers may benefit today, and the desired amount related to crop sales may be received from landowners. For those planning to start a new business, today is very favourable. Any work you begin today is likely to be successful. Working professionals may receive a new project that will bring benefits in the future. The day will be good for love relationships as well.

Lucky colour: Navy blue

Lucky number: 2

Gemini

Today, you will be ready to help others, and the blessings you receive will show their effect by evening. You may be given new responsibilities at the office, which you can discuss with people around you. To resolve family issues, make sure to take everyone’s opinion. If some tasks do not go as planned, there may be minor disagreements with your spouse. It would be better to complete your work on time on your own. Going for a jog in the morning will keep you feeling refreshed throughout the day.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 5

Cancer

Today will be a satisfactory day. Obstacles coming in the way of an important task will be resolved. You may help a friend today who could support you in the future. If you have recently started something new, you will see positive results today. The day is favourable for those involved in package removals, and a big offer may bring financial gain. Due to recent money-related issues, the financial side may feel slightly disturbed. Seeking blessings from a father-like figure today will bring significant improvement in financial matters.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 9

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. An opportunity you have been waiting for over several days will finally come your way. Pending work at the office will be completed with the help of seniors. There is also a possibility of promotion. Builders of this sign may gain sudden benefits, and new sources of income may emerge. You may need to travel due to family responsibilities, which could cause some inconvenience. Completing tasks as planned will keep you content. While speaking to senior officials, you should remain cautious.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Virgo

Luck will favour you today. Communicating and taking advice from others in business will be beneficial. Financial conditions will remain supportive. For unmarried people of this sign, today is quite favourable, and a marriage proposal may come your way. The relationship could even be finalised, creating a happy atmosphere at home. To please your spouse, you may gift them a nice saree. The day is auspicious for students preparing for competitive exams. A job offer may arrive via email from a company.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 2

Libra

Your charming behaviour will attract others today. You will spend time with family members and may also plan an outing, which will increase peace and happiness at home. Through your sweet speech, you will successfully get work done by others. People connected with sales and marketing will find several golden opportunities for growth. It will be a good day for students, with improved concentration in studies. Love partners may go on a long drive today, and emotional distances will turn into closeness.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 3

Scorpio

If married people spend more time with their spouse today, sweetness in the relationship will increase. There may also be plans to attend a function together by evening. Due to increased workload, you may feel tired. Spending time with family in the evening will help you feel relaxed. Those interested in sports will perform better today. Seniors at work may be impressed and consider you for promotion. There could be an argument with a family member at home, so it is better to avoid anger today. Applying a saffron tilak will help reduce fatigue.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 5

Sagittarius

Today will be a special day. Keep your behaviour flexible and try to understand others, as this will benefit you in the future. Your polite conduct may earn you respect from senior officials at work, and there is a chance of promotion. Poets of this sign may get an opportunity to recite poetry at a literary gathering. You can plan an outing with your spouse and may also enjoy ice cream together in the evening.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn

Today will be a normal day. You may have disagreements with someone, so it would be better not to trust others blindly today. Women may suddenly gain money from an unexpected source. If you are planning to buy new land, today is favourable. The day is excellent for love partners, and spending time outside together will strengthen relationships. Those working in marketing will have a good day, as new clients may try to connect with you. You may plan lunch at a restaurant with your spouse. You will also remain ready to help those in need.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius

You need to bring some change in your behaviour today. Your good conduct will keep people around you happy and enhance your public image. You may need to travel abroad for office work. Before starting any new task, make sure to take advice from elders, as it will benefit you in the long run. Avoid wasting time on unnecessary work at the office, or your boss may get upset. Money-related issues may arise today, but help from a friend can bring relief.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Pisces

Today, your inclination towards spirituality will increase. You may visit a religious place with family members, which will strengthen family bonds. The day is good for love partners, and having lunch at a nice restaurant will improve closeness. At work, you will be appreciated for a task, which will boost your confidence. People associated with the film industry may receive a good offer today. Planned tasks will be completed successfully, keeping you happy. You will be able to take a major decision related to work.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 8

