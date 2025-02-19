Horoscope Today, February 20: Lucky day for Taurus students, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of February 20, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Horoscope for February 20, 2025: Today is Saptami, the Udaya date of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 9:59 am today, after which Ashtami Tithi will start. Today is the birth anniversary of Mother Sita. Also, today is Kalashtami. Dhruva Yoga will remain till 11:34 am today. Apart from this, Vishakha Nakshatra will remain till 1:30 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of February 20, 2025 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. You can get some good news by afternoon. Opponents are ready to spread rumours about you today, do not give them any chance. Your talent can prove to be effective in increasing respect. You will be given some such tasks, which you will complete easily. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with science, today they can achieve great success in some new discoveries.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 9

Taurus

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you will spend the whole day with your parents. You will be able to break the limited thoughts due to which you are not able to get out of the circle of thought, today you will be successful in bringing change in life. Today you will try to take forward government work or court-related work. Today will be a favourable day for the students of this zodiac sign, you can get good news related to the exam. Today your spouse will support you in your work.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 9

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. Today is a good day for people associated with politics, the work done in the interest of society will be appreciated. Today you will try to stay connected with people at the workplace and meet them, but make any kind of change in your thoughts after thinking carefully. You will keep in mind the learnings from the past. Health will be much better today than before. An unknown person can take advantage of you, you need to be a little cautious. Your financial condition will be good today.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 4

Cancer

Today your day will start with happiness. Today your focus will be on solving other people's problems, so do not ignore some things in your personal life. Today will be spent having fun with friends, you can go out with them where you will meet a distant relative. You will plan to have dinner outside with the family. Today will be a good day for engineering students. Good relationships will come for unmarried people.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 9

Leo

Today will be a better day for you. You will be full of new ideas. The work you will think of doing can give you more benefits than expected. Today will start with auspicious resolutions. Today will be beneficial for those who are associated with the soil business. Today is a good day to implement plans to expand the business. Today, there will be sweetness in family relationships. People will have faith in you. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 1

Virgo

Today, you will get the full support of luck. You will think about your progress in the office. If you try to handle work peacefully today, then the work will be completed on time without any mess. Today, you can settle old liabilities. Today, you will get success to a great extent in understanding the mood of others. You will learn something new to move forward. People of this zodiac who are associated with the field of information technology will get new opportunities for progress. You will get the support of colleagues, which will take you one step forward on the path of success.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Your boss will give you advice regarding some office work, which will prove to be effective for you. Today you should avoid joking with anyone unnecessarily. Today, the mind will be happy due to the completion of important work. Today some new opportunities and new ideas will come up, which you will accept with an open mind. Today you will feel lucky in most of the matters. Adopting home remedies will be beneficial to get rid of minor health problems.

Lucky colour- Grey

Lucky number- 9

Scorpio

Today will be your lucky day. Whatever you do today, do it after understanding it well, it will be beneficial. You can get advice from an experienced person in government work, which can be very useful for you. For the people of this zodiac who are coaching operators, today is a good day to make some changes in their work. Today you will be cautious about health. Today you will have the support of your spouse in your work. Today you will feel better if you feed the needy.

Lucky Colour- Green

Lucky Number- 2

Sagittarius

Today will be a profitable day for you. Today is a great day to enhance your personality. Today you may get a chance to meet a respected person. Today is going to be a profitable day for the contractors of this zodiac. Today is going to be a good day for the students. You will be happy after getting a better result in a competitive exam. Today there will be happiness in your married life. Children will surprise you today.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 5

Capricorn

Today will be a day full of happiness. Today there is a possibility of some big benefits with a little hard work. With the help of a spouse, the financial condition will improve. Today you will plan to go to a function, where you may meet a distant relative. Today there will be a positive change in your behavior, due to which your spouse will be very happy. Today the advice of an experienced person will prove to be effective in giving momentum to the business. Today is going to be a good day for web designers.

Lucky Colour- Orange

Lucky Number- 6

Aquarius

Your day will be favourable to you. Today you will talk to a friend on call, which will refresh old memories. Today your mind will be confused due to past things, but soon everything will be fine. Today is going to be beneficial for property dealers, this will strengthen your financial side. You can go out for dinner with your loved one. Today your married life will be great. Your spouse will give you reasons to be happy. Today is going to be a good day for people in the lawyer class.

Lucky Colour- Peach

Lucky Number- 8

Pisces

Today your day has brought a new gift. Today you will get good news related to your career, due to which the atmosphere of the house will become pleasant. Health will be fit today. Many types of thoughts can come to mind about money. Time is good to go somewhere with your spouse. An official trip can be planned. Today you can get some good opportunities to make your life better. You can make a big decision regarding some work of the house. You will get good news from your children.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 7