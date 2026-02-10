Horoscope today, February 10, 2026: What stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and all zodiac signs Horoscope today, February 10, 2026: From career moves to relationships and money matters, here’s how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

New Delhi:

Today is Tuesday and the Udaya Tithi of Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha of the Falgun month. The Ashtami Tithi will remain until 7:28 am today, after which the Navami Tithi will begin. Dhruv Yoga will remain till late night at 1:42 am. Vishakha Nakshatra will stay until 7:55 am today, after which Anuradha Nakshatra will begin. Let us find out how the day will be for all zodiac signs.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. You may have a phone conversation with a relative, which will make you feel happy. Sweetness will remain in married life. Women may try learning a new dish online today. You will receive support from your father. The day is very good for writers, as their work will be appreciated. You may also begin working on a new story today. You need to increase social interaction with people. Problems that have been troubling you for a while will come to an end.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Taurus

Today is an auspicious day for you. You will be quite successful in completing your tasks. It is important to maintain a positive attitude in every situation. By staying patient and humble, people will be impressed with you. You may discuss an old issue with friends today, which will help you find a good solution. Others will benefit from your advice. New sources of income may come your way, and your interest in work may increase. Your boss will be pleased with your efforts.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Gemini

Today will be favourable for you. Before starting any new work, you will make a proper plan and seek advice from your parents. Paying close attention to rules and policies in government-related work will make tasks easier. Avoid being hasty in any matter today. By making a list of important tasks, you will be able to complete most of them. Your polite way of speaking will earn you respect. You will fulfil your responsibilities on time. Keep a distance from strangers. You may meet a friend after a long time.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 8

Cancer

Today will be an excellent day for you. Try to complete your work calmly. You may be able to clear old dues today. You will succeed in understanding your spouse’s feelings, provided you maintain patience and wisdom. Some money may be spent on family-related matters. You may meet an influential person today who will support you in starting new ventures. You will learn new things, and financial dealings will bring benefits. You will feel happy due to your child’s progress.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 3

Leo

Today will be in your favour. Court-related matters may be delayed for a short while due to incomplete paperwork, but everything will be resolved in time. Any business you start today will bring success. You will also receive support from a friend. The cheerful behaviour of family members will keep the home atmosphere pleasant, improving your personal life. If you are thinking of starting a new business, take advice from an experienced person. Family members will agree with your opinions today. Children’s health will remain good.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Avoid interfering in other people’s matters. If you are planning to invest money in a large project, make sure to gather complete information first. You will be given some family responsibilities today, which you will fulfil successfully. Everyone will be happy with your efforts. Students may create new plans regarding their career, and children will need proper guidance. Your financial condition will remain stable today.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. You may take part in a religious activity. Talking to others or seeking advice in certain matters will prove beneficial. You will think carefully about important work and relationships and plan accordingly. Family-related problems are likely to be resolved. With renewed effort, you can achieve success. You may feel more sensitive towards others’ needs and emotions today. You will feel focused at work, and with the support of colleagues, tasks will be completed.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 7

Scorpio

Today will be favourable for you. Routine tasks may take more time than usual. Taking advice from elders before investing money in business will be beneficial. Fathers may try to fulfil their children’s wishes. You may receive new responsibilities today, which you will handle well. People associated with the arts will earn good profits. Showing respect to elders will lead to growth in wealth and prosperity. You may consider buying a new vehicle.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 8

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day. Any work you start today will be completed on time. You will get new opportunities related to your career. Support from your elder brother will help you start a new business. Commerce students will seek guidance from teachers to understand marketing, which will be very useful in the future. Despite a busy schedule, you will spend quality time with your children and enjoy yourself, leaving you refreshed. Receiving the right results for your hard work will make you happy.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn

Today will be favourable for you. With the help of elders at home, an important task will be completed. You may receive good news from a relative. Your spouse will try to understand your feelings, bringing freshness into the relationship. Participating in social work will make you feel good. You may plan to watch a film at home with your siblings. There is a chance to meet a respected person today. Relatives may visit frequently, creating a cheerful atmosphere at home. The day will be good for students.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 7

Aquarius

Your mind will be filled with new enthusiasm today. People will seek your opinion, and your reputation at the workplace will grow. Financial gains are indicated, along with new sources of income. Young children will remain happy and look for new games to play. Your health will be better than before. Friends will make exciting plans for the evening, making your day pleasant. Medical store owners may earn more than expected today. Married life will be wonderful.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Pisces

Today will be an excellent day for you. You will get a full opportunity to express your views in front of family members, and people will be impressed with your plans. Your financial position will remain strong. You may decorate your home according to a festival. Control your speech and avoid being stubborn about small matters. Unnecessary complications may arise, so stay alert. You will take part in social activities, increasing your respect in society. You will benefit fully from your decision-making ability.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of the country’s well known astrologers with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. He appears daily on India TV at 7:30 am in the show Bhavishyavani.)