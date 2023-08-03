Horoscope Today, August 4: Leo to gain more profits in business; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, August 4, 2023

Horoscope Today, August 4, 2023: Today is the Udaya Tithi Tritiya and Friday of more Shravan Krishna Paksha. Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fast will be observed today. Today, starting from 12:46 in the afternoon, there will be permanent yoga till 4:46 in the morning. Along with this, after crossing the whole day today at 4:44 am, there will be Bhadrapada Nakshatra. Along with this, Bhadra of the earth will remain till 12:46 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 4th August will be for you and with what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today will be favorable for you. Today in the office, the responsibility of some big work can fall on your shoulder. If you face all the challenges that have come in front, then success will also be in hand. People of this zodiac can plan to watch a movie with their spouse today. With your ability, you will easily complete the work. Today is going to be beneficial for the dry cleaners. Your health will be better. Today will be a good day for love mates.

Taurus

Today will be a better day. Increasing the business will increase the money profit significantly. Avoid being hasty in doing any work today. There will be a movement of people to congratulate on the completion of some important work. You can visit an old friend at his house who can help you in solving your personal problems. If there is a rift with a relative, then it is a good day to improve the relationship. Opponents will keep their distance from you. Health-related problems will stay away from you.

Gemini

The work you want to complete today will be completed easily. You can also go to the market till evening to buy household items. Carry a little more money in your pocket while leaving because today the expenses may increase. In connection with the business, there can be an important meeting with someone today. Dinner can be planned at home with the family. Those working in private offices can get promoted today. Love mates can surprise you today. Your health will be fine. The economic condition will be better than before.

Cancer

Luck will be with you today. The work which you have been thinking of completing for many days will be completed today with the help of a friend. Avoid giving an opinion on someone else's matter. Use proper language while talking to others. If today you want to sell the already taken land, then you can benefit a lot from it. Today is a good day for the people of this zodiac who are associated with social networking. Today you have to be alert towards health.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day. There is going to be more profit in business than every day. People doing jobs will get an increment. Today will be a great day for the students. If you are going for an interview, then talk with full confidence, you will definitely get success. You could be honoured for social work. Could Stay away from spicy food to keep your health fit. Your financial condition will improve.

Virgo

Today is the best day to move forward. The obstacles coming in your progress for many days will be removed today. Builders of this amount will get monetary benefits today and can also get a new contract. The plans already made will be completed today. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family. Will feel proud today due to the success of the children. Do not trust any unknown. All the problems of the house will go away.

Libra

Today your inner strength will prove to be helpful in making the day better in the workplace. Beware of those people who try to lead you on the wrong path. If you do any work with increased energy, it will be completed in less time. Changes in the life of the spouse will create an atmosphere of happiness. The marriage-related problem going on in the house will be solved soon. There will be profit in the work of buying and selling the old property. Faith in the child will increase. Economic conditions will be better.

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. The day is auspicious for investing in property. Will make up his mind to go with his life partner in religious works. Today is a better day for the students of this zodiac. Today in the office, the boss will have a meeting with you regarding something. Too much anger can spoil your work. But avoid getting angry quickly. Today is going to be a great day for love mates.

Sagittarius

Today will be a normal day. There will be new happiness in married life. Don't trust anyone else. Partnership in business should be done thoughtfully, as well as implementing new schemes will be beneficial. Today your interest in artistic works will increase. In studies, this is the time for the students to study hard. Before starting a new project, taking advice from an experienced person will be beneficial for you. There will be peace and happiness in the house.

Capricorn

Seeing your confidence in the office today, the boss will be happy with you. If you start a new work today, then you will get a lot of benefits in the future. The newly married couple will go for a walk with their spouse today. Use sweet language today while talking to anyone. Opponents can extend their hand to befriend you today. Can consult parents regarding any work. Love mates can promise to take you on a trip today. The economic side will be stronger than before.

Aquarius

Today will be a good day. People with a travel agency of this amount are going to get more profit than expected today. There are chances of sudden monetary gain somewhere. Can talk to someone close on the phone. Will enjoy being with family at home. Today will be a good day for those who are interested in the field of art. Today is going to be a great day for love mates.

Pisces

Today is going to be beneficial for the property dealer of this amount. There is a possibility of economic profit in business. You will feel like meeting an old friend, maybe today you will talk to such a friend on the phone, which will bring back old memories. Married life is going to be wonderful. Your mind will be happy after getting great news from the child's side today. Today is going to be a good day for the people associated with sports. Will get to learn something new from the coach.

