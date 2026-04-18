Horoscope today, April 18, 2026: What's in store for Aquarius, Aries and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Pratipada Tithi of the Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and a Saturday. The Pratipada Tithi will remain till 2:11 PM. Preeti Yoga will be in effect until 11:56 PM tonight. Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 9:42 AM, after which Bharani Nakshatra will begin. The planetary alignments may have a special impact on your life today.

Let's find out what the day holds for all zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be positive for you. You will receive support from family members in completing household work. A classmate may share some personal matters with you. You will always be ready to help a friend. Students of this sign will have a good day and may discuss an important subject with teachers. Health will remain favourable. Try to control your anger and stay away from unnecessary arguments.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will bring mixed results. At the start of the day, it may seem that tasks are progressing well, but some work could slow down by evening. Before taking up important matters, consult elders or an experienced person. With your parents’ blessings, you will be able to overcome obstacles. New ideas will keep coming to your mind. Those in government jobs will have a stable day. Businesspersons may receive help in moving forward.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be average. Students planning college admission after Class 12 will find the day favourable. Those aiming for higher education abroad may seek advice from someone. Be careful in financial transactions today. Verify properly before lending money. The changing weather may affect your health slightly. It is also a good day to improve your personality. Students may decide to join a computer course.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 7

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be lucky for you. Friends may help you in completing important tasks. Money that has been stuck for some time may be returned. Financial stability will remain. Students of this sign may achieve success in a previously attempted competitive exam. Harmony will prevail at home. Married life will remain pleasant. Unnecessary worries may fade away on their own. Those connected with the arts will have a favourable day.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be better for you. You may meet an influential person who could prove useful in the future. Those in the tour and travel business will have a good day. Businesspersons may receive major projects. Be careful with your speech, as one wrong statement could affect relationships. The home environment will remain calm in the evening. Marital life will stay normal, and ongoing relationship issues may get resolved.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today will be good. You are likely to receive results as per your expectations. If you are planning to shift your business elsewhere, inspect the new place carefully first. Working women will have a favourable day, with better relations with bosses and colleagues. You may willingly take responsibility for an office task. Business growth is indicated. Couples may plan an outing. Those interested in music may get a chance to perform. Shopkeepers will also benefit.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent. Your efforts are likely to succeed. Those searching for a suitable groom for their daughter may find success today. Positive developments in legal matters are also possible. Students will have a normal day. You will receive full support from your spouse and may plan a trip together. A major business deal may be finalised, leading to celebrations at home. Teachers of this sign will also have a good day.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. New ideas will come to your mind, and you will successfully apply them to your routine. Those associated with politics may see progress and could receive an important position. Your respect among people will rise. People involved in the iron trade may see growth in business. Students will do well. Traders may earn good profits. Working professionals may receive promotions. Political influence will also grow.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be auspicious. People connected with art and literature may gain recognition. You may get an opportunity to join a major group or organisation. You will spend more time with family and may even plan an outing together. Interest in religious activities will increase. The day is favourable for investing in small industries. It is also good for marketing a product. Chances of promotion are visible. With higher energy levels, you will finish tasks quickly.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be better than before. Students preparing for competitive exams will need to work harder. Pay attention to your health and avoid negligence. Wholesale traders may receive special benefits. If you are planning to source goods from another city, today is suitable for making decisions. Your spouse will support you in property-related matters. Children may get a chance to participate in a competition.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today will bring respect and recognition. You may be appreciated both at home and outside. People will be impressed by your good behaviour. It is an excellent day for social work. You may start an NGO or join a social organisation. Faith in religious matters will increase. Avoid rushing through tasks. Colleagues may wish to learn from you at work. You could even receive an award in the office. Relationships will remain sweet, and married life will bring new happiness. Positive changes in your spouse’s life may create joy at home.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 3

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. Your work may be appreciated in the office, boosting your confidence. Relationships with family members will improve further. You will take more interest in household matters. Students appearing for a Computer Science exam are likely to succeed. Taking advice from friends regarding a new project will prove useful. You may plan a visit to a religious place with your spouse. In the evening, you will enjoy quality time with your children. Some people may be especially helpful in financial matters.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani).