Horoscope today [November 30, 2025]: Daily astrological predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Your daily horoscope for November 30, 2025, is here. See how today’s Dashami tithi, Siddhi Yoga and Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will influence all 12 zodiac signs in love, work, health and family.

New Delhi:

Today’s horoscope for Sunday, November 30, 2025, is here. It is the tenth day (Dashami) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Dashami tithi will last until 9:30 PM tonight. Siddhi Yoga will prevail throughout the day and continue until 4:22 AM tomorrow. Additionally, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain until 1:11 AM late tonight.

The combination of Dashami tithi, Siddhi Yoga and Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra is considered favourable. Based on today’s planetary positions, here is the daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs for November 30, 2025, covering work, career, health and family life.

Aries horoscope today

Today promises to be a joyful day for you. Those already employed will receive good news from senior officials at work. Job seekers have chances of finding a promising position. Friends will help you make new contacts. You will succeed in advancing your business, and your educational pursuits will see progress. Family support will be forthcoming. Amid a busy day, you’ll find time for yourself and indulge in your favourite activities. You might even take your children to a shopping mall, bringing happiness to them.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Taurus horoscope today



The day will be enjoyable for you. Maintain a sweet tone in your speech to avoid misunderstandings in relationships. An old friend may visit, rekindling fond memories. Students will concentrate well on their studies. Those working away from home may miss their family. Past investments will yield returns, and new ventures will receive family support. Your reputation in society will rise.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 6

Gemini horoscope today

It is going to be an excellent day for you. Including a morning walk in your routine will leave you feeling energetic. An old friend may request financial help, which you will provide within your means. You will complete pending tasks successfully. Plans related to your home require consideration. Amid life’s hustle, you will feel fortunate for having a wonderful life partner. Reading an inspiring book or watching a motivational film is recommended.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 2

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be favourable. The family may attend a party, offering opportunities for social interaction. A meeting with a special person will help resolve pending work. Recognise your potential, sometimes it is not strength, but willpower that is lacking. Children may seek help with schoolwork. Your spouse’s affectionate behaviour will make you feel special. Reading a book by a great person can help shape your thoughts.

Lucky colour: Dark Red

Lucky number: 1

Leo horoscope today

Your desire to purchase a house, plot, or shop may materialise today. Parents will be happy if their children secure a good job. You may recover from a long-standing illness. Avoid undertaking tasks without consulting an experienced person if you lack confidence. After office, engage in your favourite activities to find peace. You will have ample time to share your heart with your spouse.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Virgo horoscope today

This day promises to be golden. Your humble nature will be appreciated. Keep track of your finances to avoid problems later. Avoid unnecessary stress. Accept that some things in life cannot be changed. Amid your busy routine, you will find time for yourself and succeed in pursuing activities you enjoy.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 8

Libra horoscope today

You may get a transfer to a preferred location today. Opportunities for greater profit will increase. Family understanding will improve. Discuss troubling issues with friends for guidance. Avoid small quarrels with your spouse to maintain harmony. Those pursuing technical courses may get good job offers. Your efforts may bring achievements you long desired.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be full of joy and enthusiasm. You will bring fresh ideas to your work, and your positive attitude may lead to career growth. Your boss will appreciate your efforts. Relatives will support you, and offers for work may come from various sources. Business-related travel will be beneficial. Your creative talent will shine.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 7

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be a favourable day for you. Your interest in religious activities will increase. You may participate in important tasks. Money that has been stuck for a long time may return. Those in healthcare will have a productive day. Focus and self-belief will help you perform well. Seniors’ support will aid your studies. Take care of your health. Political connections will benefit your work. All tasks will be accomplished smoothly.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn horoscope today

It will be an average day for you. Those in the construction business may see profitable outcomes. You may plan changes in work. Reducing marital tension will help improve relationships. Avoid negative thoughts to understand your spouse better. Attending business meetings may bring success, and your opinions will be valued.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 3

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be rewarding. The results of your efforts will favour you. You will focus on self-care. Society will recognise your commendable work. Confidence at work will lead to success. The evening will be spent happily with family. Devoting time to spirituality will bring peace. Positive changes in behaviour may help you make new friends. Helping others will inspire enthusiasm within you.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Pisces horoscope today

It will be a good day for Pisceans. If you work in finance or sales, your knowledge will benefit you. Minor disagreements may arise in marital life, but these will resolve over time. Maintaining honesty in relationships is important. Confidence will remain high. Business-related tasks will be accomplished, and focusing on new work will pay off. You may learn something new from your children and meet your spouse’s expectations.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer known for his expertise in Vastu, palmistry and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show “Bhavishyavani”.)