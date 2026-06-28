Horoscope Today, 28 June 2026: Daily astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha, and it is Sunday. The Chaturdashi Tithi will remain until 3:07 am. The Shubh Yoga will continue until 1:30 pm. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will prevail until 1:09 am. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, today is likely to bring success on different fronts of life for some zodiac signs, while others will need to proceed with caution.

Find out how 28 June 2026 will unfold for you, along with the remedies that can help make your day better, as well as your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries

Today, your daily routine will remain well organised and you will maintain a positive outlook. You are likely to achieve success in all important areas. At the workplace, you will complete every task you undertake with dedication and hard work, earning appreciation for your efforts. Those involved in business can expect favourable results today. Material comforts and conveniences will remain satisfactory. You will enjoy quality time with your family. Keep a close watch on your children's health. The day will be favourable for those working in the private sector. People associated with the medical field are also likely to have a good day. You may receive support from friends in completing an important task.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus

Today will be highly favourable for you, with gains expected in most matters. There are strong chances of financial benefits in business, while the support of friends may bring some promising opportunities. Those in employment will receive full cooperation from colleagues at the workplace. Your respect and reputation are likely to grow. You will spend quality time with your parents. You may decide to begin practising meditation and yoga to stay fit, which will help improve your lifestyle. You may also plan an outing with friends. You are likely to fulfil your spouse's expectations today, making them happy. The evening will be spent with family, and peace and harmony will prevail at home.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini

Today will be filled with happiness. You will strive to move forward in every area of life by making the best use of your exceptional abilities. You may receive a new project at work. New sources of income are likely to open up. If you are in business, you will make new plans with the support of a friend, bringing both success and financial gains. You will receive love and support from all family members. Your health is expected to remain good. Students are likely to perform well in their studies and may achieve excellent marks.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 4

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. By planning carefully before moving ahead in your professional life, you are likely to bring positive changes to your career. You may feel drawn towards spirituality. You could participate in a major religious event or visit a place of worship, and this journey is likely to prove beneficial. You will receive full support from your family, including your spouse and children, leaving you feeling happy and content. Your financial position at work and in business is expected to improve. Students are likely to have a favourable day and will be able to resolve any academic problems with intelligence and confidence.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Leo

Today brings promising opportunities for you. At work, you will complete a long-pending plan with wisdom and confidence, which will enhance your leadership abilities and boost your self-confidence. You are likely to receive appreciation from senior officials and may also be entrusted with a new project that could bring financial benefits in the future. Your reputation will grow within both your family and society. Those associated with media and writing may come across new opportunities. The day is favourable for people connected with sports. Businesspersons are likely to earn better profits than usual today. You will also enjoy participating in religious activities with your family.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo

Today, you will be full of confidence. There are strong chances of success in every sphere of life. Better career opportunities may come your way, opening new avenues for progress. You will achieve success through your hard work. You may visit a friend's house today, which will strengthen your bond. Your family and married life will remain harmonious, and you may plan an outing with your spouse. Apart from business, you may also take an interest in religious and spiritual activities. Your health is likely to remain good. If you have prepared thoroughly for an important task, today you can expect favourable results.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Libra

Today is likely to prove beneficial for you. Your desire to change jobs or secure a better position may be fulfilled. The efforts you have made in this direction are likely to bear fruit. There are chances of financial gains with the support of your spouse. You will receive complete support from your family. Those associated with media and writing are likely to gain recognition today. The day is favourable for students studying science, who may move closer to an important discovery. Your outlook towards life will remain positive, helping you complete your work more efficiently. You may also make some positive changes to your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio

Today will be pleasant for you. You may make new plans to bring prosperity and comfort into your life. You could also think about constructing a building for business or residential purposes. The idea of purchasing immovable property may cross your mind. Your hardworking and enthusiastic nature will help you play an active role in social activities, earning you respect and inspiring others. Your behaviour towards family members will remain warm and cordial. Together, you may plan to go out for dinner. For those who are employed, the day looks favourable, and your hard work is likely to open new avenues for financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius

Today will be filled with enthusiasm, and you are likely to remain cheerful throughout the day. You may travel to attend a wedding celebration at the home of a friend or relative. There are strong chances of success in both your job and business. Those in employment may receive a promotion, boosting both your confidence and happiness. You may also visit a temple or attend a religious event with your family. Those wishing to travel abroad or pursue higher education overseas may see their aspirations fulfilled today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Capricorn

Today will be pleasant for you. Positive changes are likely to enter your life. You will become more conscious about your fitness and well-being. There are favourable prospects for growth at work and in business, along with possibilities of financial gains. Pending tasks are likely to be completed today. You may plan a religious trip with your spouse. The day will be favourable for women of this zodiac sign in every respect. You are likely to achieve the success you have been hoping for in your career and spend the day in happiness, laughter and enjoyment.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius

Today, you can change your fortunes through your hard work. Good results are likely across all areas of life. If you are employed, you may be entrusted with greater responsibilities at work, and your income could increase. Businesspersons are likely to make profits, with new plans succeeding and long-pending payments being recovered. The day is also favourable for those in government service, who may receive encouraging news from the management. Students involved in research are likely to be rewarded for their efforts. A family celebration or auspicious event may take place at home, creating a joyful atmosphere with the arrival of guests.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Pisces

Today is likely to be a good day for you. You may have to work hard to achieve success, so remain patient. Your personality will leave a positive impression on those around you. Your efforts at the workplace are likely to be appreciated, and your relationship with colleagues will become stronger. Married life will remain happy and harmonious. Those associated with theatre, music and films may come across promising opportunities, including the possibility of receiving an acting offer. The blessings of your elders will remain with you, and there are strong chances of success in your career.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is one of India's well-known astrologers, with extensive expertise in Vastu Shastra, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV's Bhavishyavani programme.)