Horoscope today, December 28, 2025: What stars say for Aries to Pisces Horoscope today, 28 December 2025: From Aries to Pisces, check daily predictions, lucky colour, lucky number and what planetary movements indicate for your day.

New Delhi:

Today is Sunday, and it is the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Paush. The Ashtami Tithi will remain until 12:00 noon. The Variyan Yoga will be in effect until 10:14 am, after which Parigh Yoga will begin. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain until 8:43 am, followed by the Revati Nakshatra.

Acharya Indu Prakash explains how the day will unfold for all twelve zodiac signs, along with today’s lucky colour and lucky number.

Aries

Today will be excellent for you. A cheerful and light-hearted attitude among family members will keep the home atmosphere pleasant, and your personal life will improve. Even those who oppose you may seek your opinion at work. People working in government departments may witness positive changes, including good news related to transfers. Health will remain strong. Avoid overthinking family matters, as it may cause mental stress. Married life will remain peaceful, while those in love may plan an outing together.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus

Today will be special for you. Politeness and flexibility in your behaviour will earn you respect. Emotional bonding and warmth in family relationships will be felt. Responsibilities may increase due to a function or gathering, which you will handle well. Work pressure may rise, but patience will make things easier. Sweetness in marital relationships will remain intact, and your positive mindset will work in your favour.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 5

Gemini

The day will bring mixed results. You may remain busy running errands related to work. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to achieve success soon. Interest in charity and social service will increase. Friends will be impressed by your communication skills. Domestic life will remain happy. Electrical traders may earn good profits. However, health may fluctuate slightly, so take care of elders’ well-being as well.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 1

Cancer

Today will be auspicious for you. You may take some major decisions related to work. Business challenges will arise, but your efforts will bring suitable results. Pending payments may be received, keeping finances stable. Love partners should maintain mutual understanding and cooperation. Your behaviour with senior officials will remain positive. Property-related matters require caution.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Leo

Today will be filled with happiness. Students may achieve important accomplishments through their abilities. Balance between family and professional life will be maintained. Try to complete tasks on time. A child’s mistake may cause disappointment—handle the situation calmly. Contributing to activities of an organisation you are associated with will bring peace and recognition. Avoid spicy food to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo

The day will be favourable for you. Money may be spent on household matters. Take all decisions calmly. Maintain sweetness in communication for better outcomes. There are chances of meeting a senior official today. New work opportunities may begin. Mental peace will follow if you have been under stress. Spending time with experienced people will be beneficial. Writers may receive good news, and married life will remain happy.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

Libra

Today will be excellent. You will try to bring positivity into your personal life and may follow the ideals of a great personality. Most of your plans are likely to succeed. Social interactions will bring joy. Personal work may be delayed due to other commitments, but things will improve soon. Family support will remain strong, and marital life will be harmonious.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio

The day brings fresh enthusiasm. Those troubled by a long-standing issue may find a solution today. Working professionals may receive opportunities for growth. You may encourage your spouse to start a new venture. Spending quality time with your partner will reduce work stress. Family harmony will improve. Health will remain good, and garment traders may plan business expansion.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius

Today will bring positive results. Due to lack of time for family, there may be some dissatisfaction, but you will focus better on personal matters. Business will run smoothly. You may reconnect with old friends. Unexpected help will come from someone you never imagined. Your positive outlook will help you complete important tasks and discover new ways of working.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 6

Capricorn

Today will be good for you. Students preparing for competitive exams may achieve success soon. You may get an opportunity to help an elderly person, which will bring happiness. Children may seek your advice in decision-making. Business profits look promising, and investment plans may take shape. You might also plan to buy your favourite vehicle. Health will remain normal.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Aquarius

Today will be favourable. You may visit a religious place with family, which will lighten your mood. New contacts will be formed that will prove beneficial. Hotel and hospitality business owners will see growth, along with increased income. Family coordination will improve. Drive carefully today. Love partners will finally get time to enjoy together after a long gap.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces

Today will be joyful. Electronics traders may gain profits. Despite a busy schedule, you will spend quality time with your children, which will refresh you emotionally. An evening dinner outside is likely. Emotional bonding with children will strengthen. Teachers facing transfer-related issues may find relief. Business success and multiple opportunities are indicated. Health will remain strong.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He can be seen every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)