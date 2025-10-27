Horoscope today [October 27, 2025]: Daily astrological predictions for all zodiac signs Today marks the Shashthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha with Mool Nakshatra and Mars entering Scorpio. The day brings financial gains, peace, and opportunities across signs. Read your horoscope for October 27, 2025, to know what’s in store for your zodiac today.

Today is Shashthi Tithi, lasting the entire day until 8 AM tomorrow. It marks the third day of the Surya Shashthi Vrat. Ravi Yog will be active from 1:28 PM today to 3:45 PM tomorrow, while Mool Nakshatra will be observed until 1:28 PM.

Mars will transit into Vrishchik Rashi from 3:41 PM. Here’s a look at the auspicious timings and daily predictions for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today (March 21 – April 19)

Today promises significant financial gains in business. New clients may join, proving beneficial in the long run. Activities related to land and vehicles will see improvement. At work, you may feel pressure to meet targets. Women may find time to enjoy with friends. Guidance from an experienced person will help complete tasks efficiently.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus Horoscope Today (April 20 – May 20)

A good day for career changes or new opportunities that could yield long-term benefits. Marital life remains harmonious, supported by elders’ blessings. Guidance from experienced individuals will strengthen you, and private-sector employees can impress their bosses. Evening time is favourable for socialising with friends.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini Horoscope Today (May 21 – June 20)

Today brings favourable developments in personal relationships. Resolving ongoing disputes with a close person will improve bonds. Students need to focus seriously on their studies, while their overall health remains stable, allowing smooth completion of tasks. Seek elders’ advice before starting any new ventures.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer Horoscope Today (June 21 – July 22)

A productive day where planned efforts yield positive results. You may attend a family function and enjoy quality time with loved ones. Approaching problems with a fresh perspective will bring success. Time spent in spiritual or reflective activities will provide mental peace.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Leo Horoscope Today (July 23 – August 22)

The day is moderate. Support colleagues at work to improve team performance. Your presence in political or social activities may increase, along with focus on fitness. A chance meeting with an old friend brings happiness. Collaboration with a spouse will help complete important tasks. Health should be monitored due to the workload.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today (August 23 – September 22)

A favourable day for social contributions. Efforts in social or organisational work may be recognised. Government employees may receive transfer-related news. Support from family strengthens confidence. Legal or administrative matters may be resolved with help from close ones.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 3

Libra Horoscope Today (September 23 – October 22)

Expect doubled financial gains in business today. Students preparing for competitive exams should focus and work harder. Busy schedules ease, allowing attention on new opportunities. Real estate investments or other deals may also prove favourable.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today (October 23 – November 21)

Positive energy at home from elders’ blessings enhances harmony. Job seekers may receive offers from prominent companies. Resolving family issues improves relationships. Marketing or client meetings could expand business, while a travel encounter brings pleasant surprises.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius Horoscope Today (November 22 – December 21)

Opportunities to earn money through connections arise today. Avoid overthinking and act decisively. Shopping with a spouse or giving gifts for children brings happiness. Any home improvement or repair plans need careful consideration. Teachers may engage students in additional activities beyond studies.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 1

Capricorn Horoscope Today (December 22 – January 19)

A mixed day. Focus on tasks confidently and trust your skills. Creative pursuits are highlighted; unfinished projects like painting may see completion. Efforts are likely to bear fruit if pursued diligently.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today (January 20 – February 18)

Office environment remains positive. Collaboration on new projects may lead to future gains. Work tasks will be completed on time, and seeking advice from experienced individuals proves beneficial. A gift from a friend brings emotional satisfaction, and helping your mother at home brings joy.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Number: 8

Pisces Horoscope Today (February 19 – March 20)

Better prospects than usual. Likely to receive positive news regarding promotions. Professional activities flow smoothly, and past dilemmas find resolution. Helping someone in need brings a positive impact, and elder siblings’ guidance assists in completing tasks efficiently.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

(Astrologer Indu Prakash, a renowned expert in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology, provides daily forecasts on India TV at 7:30 AM.)