Today’s horoscope (23 August 2025): Aries–Pisces daily predictions and lucky numbers Your daily horoscope for 23 Aug 2025 is here. Check love, career and money insights for all zodiac signs, plus lucky colour and number to make the most of today.

New Delhi:

Today is the Amavasya date of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha (Saturday, 23 August 2025). The Amavasya tithi will remain till 11:37 am, after which Pratipada begins.

Today there is Paridh Yoga till 1:20 pm and Magha Nakshatra till 12:55 am (24 August 2025). This day is observed as Kushotpatini Amavasya.

Now know the horoscope of all 12 zodiac signs in detail here.

Aries horoscope today (23 August 2025)

Today is going to be favourable for you as you will be very excited about some work, which will be completed easily and on time. New ways of income will be created for you, and your financial side may get stronger. You will incline the field of literature and you will get the support of your spouse in some important project work, which will prove helpful for success in future.

Lucky colour: Silver

Silver Lucky number: 2

Taurus horoscope today (23 August 2025)

It is going to be a very good day for you, and you can get good news on the phone; there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Your health will be better than before, and your financial condition will improve.

You can try to do something new and get good results. This day may be a little emotional in personal matters; however, you will get to learn something new from elders, which will be useful for you in future.

Lucky colour: Golden

Golden Lucky number: 2

Gemini horoscope today (23 August 2025)

It will be a good day for Geminis. Starting the delayed plans in business will increase your busyness. You have to complete the office project on time, otherwise you may get scolded by the boss.

You will go on a long drive with your lovemate, which will give you a chance to know each other more. You can take the help of your close one in some matters. Women of this zodiac sign can start working from home today, which will make them financially self-reliant.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Yellow Lucky number: 1

Cancer horoscope today (23 August 2025)

Today is going to be a great day for you, and there will be mutual harmony among the family members, due to which there will be a happy atmosphere at home. You will plan to go somewhere with your friends, where you will feel very peaceful.

Morning walks will refresh you and improve health. Some guests may arrive at your home, due to which there will be a hustle and bustle in the house. Businessmen of this zodiac sign will get help to move forward.

Lucky colour: Blue

Blue Lucky number: 3

Leo horoscope today (23 August 2025)

Today will be a day of mixed reactions for you, and you should stay away from unnecessary confusion. You will spend your time at a religious place. You may travel in connection with business; this journey will be pleasant for you.

You will spend some time alone and think about your strengths and weaknesses. However, you will find a way to solve any confusion. You might spend some time with college friends, which will refresh your old memories.

Lucky colour: Green

Green Lucky number: 5

Virgo horoscope today (23 August 2025)

Today will be a day full of changes for you. Virgos can take the advice of an expert to take their family business forward. You will participate with your family in the bhajans and kirtans happening in the neighbourhood.

There will be a sense of sweetness in your speech, and you will achieve success in politics and will get a chance to address the gathering. Moreover, you may have to face the pressure of seniors in the office, so you should work with a little thought.

Lucky colour: Pink

Pink Lucky number: 6

Libra horoscope today (23 August 2025)

It is going to be a busy day for you, and you should not postpone your work till tomorrow; whenever you get time, complete your work. Students of this zodiac sign will be interested in new subjects, in which they will get the support of their teachers.

With the help of friends, you will get sources of income, from which you will be able to earn a profit, and your financial condition will be better. You may go to a relative's house for a feast, where everyone will be enjoying themselves.

Lucky colour: Red

Red Lucky number: 7

Scorpio horoscope today (23 August 2025)

It will be a good day for you. Stay away from people who talk negatively and maintain your self-confidence. Your married life will be happy, and you can take the children somewhere, which will make them happy.

You will be very excited to make your dreams come true. You might think of buying a new vehicle, so you can ask for help from your elder brother.

Lucky colour: Navy Blue

Navy Blue Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius horoscope today (23 August 2025)

Sagittarians will get help from colleagues in the workplace. Students of this zodiac who are studying away from home can meet their parents today. Today, there will be an increment in your salary, which will make you happy.

You need to stay calm to complete any work. You must note that any problem related to the family should not affect your work. You will be able to improve the situation with full dedication and hard work.

Lucky colour: Silver

Silver Lucky number: 9

Capricorn horoscope today (23 August 2025)

Today will be a better day for you. Do not let anyone else interfere in your work and handle everything in your own way. You will have the responsibility of the family, which you will fulfil very well.

You will share your thoughts with your parents, which will make you feel light. However, you will participate in a religious program with the family, and spend some time, which will give peace to your mind. You may receive some good news from a distant relative.

Lucky colour: Purple

Purple Lucky number: 6

Aquarius horoscope today (23 August 2025)

It is going to be a mixed day for you. Today, you will maintain harmony between work and family relationships. You will consider new ways to complete a task. In terms of finance, your financial position may be strong.

You may buy a new vehicle. Women may enjoy a kitty party with friends. Students will study diligently with parental support.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Magenta Lucky number: 7

Pisces horoscope today (23 August 2025)

It will be a favourable day for you. Your good qualities will be discussed at home. You are likely to get monetary benefits from ancestral property. You can also make some new changes in a long-running plan today.

Your work will be greatly appreciated in society. The atmosphere of the house will become pleasant due to the arrival of relatives. You will get the house decorated and can also make up your mind to buy new furniture. You will keep getting business-related information through the media and online media.

Lucky colour: Orange

Orange Lucky number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)