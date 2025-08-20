Daily horoscope 20 August 2025: Aries to Pisces predictions, lucky colour and number It’s a big day in the stars. Check your 20 August 2025 horoscope for focused tips on love, career and health—plus your lucky colour and number for quick wins.

New Delhi:

Today is Wednesday, Dwadashi Tithi of Bhadrapad Krishna Paksha. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 1:59 pm today. Today is Pradosh Vrat. Siddhi Yog will remain till 6:14 pm today. Punarvasu Nakshatra will remain till 12:27 pm today. Apart from this, Venus will transit in Cancer at 1:19 am today.

Also, the Paryushan festival of Chaturthi Paksha of Jains is starting from today, while the Paryushan festival of Panchami Paksha will start tomorrow, i.e. from 21st August. Let us now know in detail from Acharya Indu Prakash ji how all the 12 zodiac signs will get results today.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, you will get new information, which will prove beneficial for you in the future. Today, there is a need to concentrate on work by leaving laziness and lethargy; today, you will buy your favourite item from the market. Today is a good day to implement plans to expand your business.

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 8

Taurus horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day for you. If you think practically today, you will benefit from your balanced attitude; people will behave well with you. Today you will spend some time alone or at a religious place. Women of this zodiac will be active in their business, and you will also get more money. There will be a pleasant and good atmosphere at home, and you will spend the evening with your family.

Lucky Colour - White

Lucky Number - 9

Gemini horoscope today

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Today, your planned work seems to be getting completed on time; along with this, you will get happiness for yourself due to completing some work before time. Due to people's thoughts and things said about you... You may be upset in your mind, but if you spend this time patiently, everything will soon become normal.

Lucky Colour - Brown

Lucky Number - 2

Cancer horoscope today

Today is going to be a special day for you. Some people will create obstacles. Do not pay attention to rumours and focus on your work. You will get success. Today, there is a need to work very carefully and seriously in business. Reconsider the plans to expand the business. While making any small or big decision, you will get profit by taking the advice of an expert.

Lucky Colour - Black

Lucky Number - 4

Leo horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day for you. It will be necessary for you to take care that the old mistake is not repeated today. Your life is moving towards progress, and you will prepare yourself for new responsibilities. Today, you can also get some big opportunities according to your efficiency. The way the capacity increases, the bigger opportunities will also be available.

Lucky Colour - Maroon

Lucky Number - 8

Virgo horoscope today

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, you will solve the problems related to the career of your child with the help of an experienced and knowledgeable person. Some adverse circumstances will also arise. Today, in case of a dispute with someone, control your anger. A long journey can be planned today. Stay away from risky tasks. If you do not hurry and get angry in any work today, then your work will be done easily.

Lucky Colour - White

Lucky Number - 6

Libra horoscope today

Today, you will be happy. The obstacles to completing the work will end today. Today is a good day for the women of this zodiac who are thinking of doing some business at home. People will like a song by a singer a lot. Do not hurry in doing any work; otherwise, you may have to do that work again. Today, your work will be appreciated in the office. Today you will get a new project, which you will complete with full responsibility.

Lucky Colour - Silver

Lucky Number - 5

Scorpio horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students of this sign can get confused on some topics; you can take help from someone for better understanding. Today, good thoughts will arise in your mind. The day is good for people associated with politics. Your work done in the interest of society can be appreciated. Today, if you present your case in front of a senior officer, you will get a positive response. Your eagerness to do something new will increase.

Lucky Colour - Grey

Lucky Number - 9

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. People associated with politics should think deeply before making any decision today. You can get stressed about some old matter. Instead of scolding your spouse on some minor issue, explain politely, which will increase understanding. The ongoing relationship of unmarried people of this sign will be confirmed soon.

Lucky Colour - Pink

Lucky Number - 7

Capricorn horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will learn a new skill. You will get good advice from a family member. Guests can come to your house today, and there will be a pleasant atmosphere in the house. The day will be good for farmers. There will be progress in agricultural work. If you want to start a new work today, you will achieve success. You will get a chance to move ahead in the competitive field. Also, you should continue your preparation.

Lucky Colour - Orange

Lucky Number - 5

Aquarius horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day for you. The work that was thought of for a long time will be completed today… Due to this, the financial condition will improve a lot. You will get peace by focusing on religious activities with your mother… Evening time will be spent well with family members. There will be mutual harmony in married life. You will get inspiration to move forward by learning from your mistakes. Today, all the members of the house will be happy with your progress, and your income will increase.

Lucky Colour - Yellow

Lucky Number - 2

Pisces horoscope today

Today, your confidence will increase. Today will be a good day for the employees of the electricity department of this zodiac. There are chances of people searching for a job getting a good job. Today, you can be sensitive towards the needs and feelings of others. You will focus on work and will keep getting support and success from your family. The business of women of this zodiac will progress a lot today, and there will be more profit.

Lucky Colour - Peach

Lucky Number - 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.