Horoscope today [December 16, 2025]: Aries to Pisces, what's in store for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, December 16, 2025: Check zodiac-wise daily predictions, lucky colour and lucky number for Aries to Pisces by astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash.

New Delhi:

Today marks Pausha Krishna Paksha Dwadashi, falling on a Tuesday. The Dwadashi Tithi will remain in effect until 11:58 pm tonight. Tripushkar Yoga will prevail until 8:48 am, followed by Swati Nakshatra, which will last till 2:10 pm. An important astrological shift also takes place early morning, as the Sun transits into Sagittarius at 4:19 am. We will discuss the impact of this transit in detail ahead.



Overall, the day brings a mix of emotional awareness, practical decisions, and subtle changes across zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Today promises a pleasant and upbeat mood. Businesspersons should try to understand the needs of others before taking any major decisions, as last-minute changes in plans are likely. Minor disagreements with your spouse may arise, but a dinner outing in the evening can help clear misunderstandings. Offering water to the Sun is believed to bring harmony to relationships.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 8

Taurus horoscope today

The day remains largely stable. Those associated with politics may attend a social event where their words will receive attention. However, harsh behaviour could lead to misunderstandings with your partner. People involved in the garment business may see significant financial gains today. Government employees are likely to receive promotion-related news.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 9

Gemini horoscope today

Today brings mixed results. Avoid trusting others blindly, as disagreements are possible. Women may receive sudden financial gains. If you are planning to buy land, the day is favourable. Love relationships feel strong, especially if you spend quality time outdoors. Marketing professionals may attract new clients.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 6

Cancer horoscope today

A joyful day lies ahead. Unexpected financial inflow will help manage expenses and bills. You will make sincere efforts to meet family responsibilities, strengthening emotional bonds. Spend quality time with your partner to deepen mutual understanding. Convincing a business partner may take extra effort. Health remains stable.

Lucky colour: Lemon Blue

Lucky number: 1

Leo horoscope today

The day looks positive. If you seek affection from your spouse, your expectations may be fulfilled. A fresh approach at work will impress those observing you closely. Business owners can expect profitable deals. A close friend may visit unexpectedly, leading to travel plans and shared enjoyment.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Virgo horoscope today

The day is moderately favourable. Financial stability remains strong, and unemployed individuals may receive a job offer from a reputable company. Long-standing work-related issues may ease. Sudden travel could cause fatigue and mild stress. A long drive with your partner will bring emotional warmth.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

Libra horoscope today

Today calls for thoughtful behaviour and practical decision-making. Use logic over emotion. Government employees may get transferred to a more convenient location. Those planning to start a new business will find the day auspicious. Married life remains pleasant, though health may feel slightly low. Applying a saffron tilak is believed to help.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio horoscope today

The day leans towards spiritual and religious activities. You may plan a visit to a religious gathering. Pay attention to health matters. Reconnecting with relatives will bring emotional comfort. Romance remains strong for those in love. Workplace disruptions due to technical issues are possible. Facing challenges directly will help resolve them faster.

Lucky colour: Magnet

Lucky number: 7

Sagittarius horoscope today

You will feel energetic today. Investments made now may benefit your long-term financial growth. Career progress could face temporary obstacles, requiring patience. Avoid associating with people who may damage your reputation. Married life feels vibrant. Architects should control their temperament to avoid straining friendships.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 4

Capricorn horoscope today

Creativity takes centre stage today. You may begin a new creative project. Participation in sports or physical activities will keep you fit. Exercise caution in financial matters. You may feel disappointed after learning that someone you trusted is not entirely reliable. Social involvement increases, and your efforts may earn appreciation from neighbours.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius horoscope today

A family-oriented day awaits. If your child underperforms in exams, encouragement will be more effective than criticism. Time with friends and relatives is likely. Pending tasks may keep you busy, leaving little room for rest. How you respond to challenges—positively or with stress—will shape your day.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

Pisces horoscope today

Luck fully supports you today. Pending office work will finally get completed. Students will feel focused and motivated in their studies and may enjoy games with friends. Neglecting household responsibilities could upset family members. Spend quality time with your partner to strengthen emotional understanding. Your sharp judgment will keep you ahead. Planting greenery at home may reduce mental stress.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")