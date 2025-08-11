Daily horoscope, 11 August 2025: What the stars say for all zodiac signs today Astrologer Chirag Daruwalla reveals your horoscope for 11 August 2025. Find out how Mercury’s movement will shape love, work, and life today.

New Delhi:

On Monday, the movement of planets will have different effects on all zodiac signs. Today, Mercury will also turn direct in Cancer, due to which some zodiac signs will see good changes in their love life. In such a situation, let us know in detail from famous astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwala how the day of August 11 is going to be for all zodiac signs.

Aries

From the beginning of the day, your mood will be romantic, and you will enjoy the day to the fullest. Although you will be busy at work, you will chat with your partner and decide on the evening plan. It will be a beautiful experience for both of you to spend a good evening together.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus

Your current relationship is complicated, and now the time has come for you to take advantage of this opportunity today to discuss the issues. These issues have been pending for a long time, and there is no point in dragging them further. Invite your partner on a dinner date and express your feelings, but in a diplomatic manner.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 7

Gemini

Today is the day to make a decision related to a close relationship. You will be very serious about getting into a long-term commitment, but your partner will still be willing to take things slowly. You should think very well before making any decision.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Cancer

You have become friends with someone special, and today seems to be a suitable day to strengthen this relationship and give it a new dimension. You can also make your partner feel special and like taking the relationship to the next level. Be bold in your approach today and speak your mind.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 10

Leo

You had an old relationship, and the same person may suddenly appear today. You have bitter memories about this person, and that is why you broke up. The person is willing to mend his ways and would want to come back to your company. It is worth a try. You can give this person a second chance.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 18

Virgo

Today, you and your partner may get involved in a serious discussion instead of a light-hearted conversation. An incident has happened recently, and today both of you will talk about it and clear up the misunderstandings. After the discussion, both of you will feel relieved as all the differences and confusions will be over.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Libra

the day will start on a negative note, and you and your partner may get into fights and heated arguments. There is no way out but to talk about the issue, and you will be surprised to know that it was a very minor problem and there is nothing to fight over. Both of you will enjoy a casual evening dinner date together.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio

You will have a dream, and it will turn into a very profitable idea. You may want to discuss this in detail with your partner so that you can make a collective decision. There may be some differences, but everything will be discussed amicably.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius

Today you will get a lot of positive energy related to your relationship. There have been some bitter moments in your past when you and your partner could not stand each other. Today, all the differences will be cleared, and both of you can go out for a romantic candlelight dinner to celebrate the occasion.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 15

Capricorn

Your style of conversation may not be full of wisdom or romance, but you will at least talk sweetly and make some progress in your relationship. Your partner may not be as talkative as you, but will have other qualities that will be extremely attractive.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 14

Aquarius

Today, you will suddenly meet your old girlfriend. It has been a long time since you two met, but do not let any fear spoil this meeting. This will be a great moment and an opportunity when both of you will reminisce about the good times spent in the past.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces

The biggest obstacle in speaking your heart today is the fear inside you. You have been chatting with this special person for the last few weeks, and you like him. However, you are unable to express your desire to go on a date. Be bold and say it without hesitation. You will realise that there is the same spark on the opposite side, too!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

(Astrologer Chirag Daruwalla is the son of expert astrologer Bejan Daruwalla. He is known for his detailed astrological predictions on love, finance, career, health and business.)