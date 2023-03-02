Amalaki Ekadashi 2023: Date, Significance, Shubh mahurat, Puja vidhi and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amalaki Ekadashi 2023: Date, significance and rituals

Amalaki Ekadashi, a significant Hindu festival observed on the eleventh day of the moon's waxing phase in the month of Phalguna, is scheduled for March 3, 2023. This festival is primarily celebrated in North India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. The Ekadashi Parana will occur on March 4, 2023, from 06:44 AM to 09:03 AM.

According to Hindu beliefs, the Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat is a highly auspicious occasion that can bring good luck, prosperity, and happiness to those who observe it religiously. By following the rituals and observing the fast with devotion, devotees can be absolved of their sins and be blessed by Lord Vishnu. Offering Amla fruit to Lord Vishnu on this day is considered beneficial, as it is believed to bring good health, wealth, and prosperity to the devotee. Furthermore, donating to the poor and needy is considered highly auspicious and is thought to bring blessings and good fortune to the donor.

Devotees begin their day on Amalaki Ekadashi by waking up early in the morning, taking a bath, and praying to Lord Vishnu. They observe a day-long fast, which is only broken the next day after a puja. Devotees throughout the day, pray to Lord Vishnu and donate clothing, food, and other important items to the poor and those in need. Devotees can read or listen to the story behind the Amalaki Ekadashi Vrat to better understand its significance.

According to religious texts, the amla tree is the abode of Lord Vishnu, who is considered sacred on Ekadashi day. On Amalaki Ekadashi, devotees worship the amla tree with great devotion to obtain Lord Vishnu's grace and blessings. In some traditions, Lord Vishnu's wife Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, is said to reside in the tree. The tree is also thought to be home to Vishnu's avatar Krishna and his consort Radha. On this auspicious day, devotees water the amla tree and also perform a puja ritual before it that includes prayers, flowers, and the lighting of a ghee diya.

