Monday, August 12, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 13, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 12, 2024 23:50 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with rajat Sharma.
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • India TV ground report from Bangladesh: How radical Islamists went on rampage against Hindu minorities, Mohd. Yunus meets Army Chief
  • Resident doctors go on indefinite strike in non-emergency services at govt hospitals across India protesting the rape and murder of a trainee medic
  • UP Police arrests Dimple Yadav’s former aide Nawab Singh Yadav on charge of molesting minor girl in Kannauj, Samajwadi Party distances itself from accused

