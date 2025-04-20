Yogi Adityanath, UP CM, takes metro ride from Nayaganj to Rawatpur station in Kanpur | Video Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the importance of widening and strengthening roads in Gorakhpur district, along with the construction of new four-lane roads and an overbridge.

Kanpur (UP) :

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (April 20) took a metro ride from Nayaganj metro station to Rawatpur metro station in Kanpur. UP CM also visited Gorakhpur to inspect the Herbert Bandha four-lane Road project today. He emphasised that the new road will ease transportation and reduce traffic congestion.

Additionally, CM Adityanath approved development projects worth over Rs 700 crores to further improve the district's infrastructure. CM Adityanath also highlighted the importance of widening and strengthening roads in Gorakhpur district, along with the construction of new four-lane roads and an overbridge.

Development work in Gorakhpur

In a post on X, CM Adityanath wrote, "Today I participated in the programme organised for the on-site inspection of the widening and strengthening of roads in Gorakhpur district, new construction of a 4-lane road, and construction of an overbridge."

"Giving further impetus to the prosperity journey of Gorakhpur, development works worth more than Rs 700 crores have been approved for the public. Hearty congratulations to the people of the district," the post added on X.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on loss of life, animal due to disaster

Earlier today, the Chief Minister's office statement said, "In view of the storm, hailstorm, and lightning, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directed the officers of the concerned districts to conduct relief work promptly. The officers should visit the area, conduct a survey, and monitor the relief work."

"In case of loss of life or animal due to the disaster, the relief amount should be distributed to the affected immediately. The injured should be given proper treatment. After conducting a survey and assessing the crop loss, send the report to the government so that further action can be taken," the statement added.

CM Yogi further noted that the injured should be given proper treatment without delay, directing health facilities to ensure timely care for those affected. He also ordered officials to assess crop damage through local surveys and send reports to the state government for further action.

Additionally, in areas facing waterlogging, the Chief Minister directed that drainage arrangements be made as a priority.