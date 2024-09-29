UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya assures fair probe into suicide of 17-year-old Priya Maurya in Fatehpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday (September 29) assured a fair investigation by the state government into the suicide of 17-year-old Priya Maurya in Fatehpur district. Expressing grief over the incident on X (formerly Twitter), the Deputy Chief Minister mentioned that he would soon be meeting the victim's family.

He stated, "Whosoever is guilty of forcing Fatehpur's talented daughter Priya Maurya to commit suicide, the government will conduct a fair investigation and take strict action against the culprits. Everyone, including the victim's family, should remain patient and allow the police to take action to ensure justice for the daughter."

"I am deeply saddened by this incident. I express my heartfelt condolences to the victim's family and pray for the departed soul's peace and for strength for the bereaved family and supporters. I will meet the victim's family soon," he added.

Significantly, clashes erupted in the area following the minor’s suicide. According to reports, Priya Maurya, a class 12 student, took her life by jumping from the second floor of her school, Saraswati Bal Mandir Inter College, earlier this week.

About the incident

Reportedly, Priya's tragic decision came after she was allegedly scolded by her school principal following her complaint about the inappropriate behavior of the school bus driver. On Tuesday, Priya had informed her family that the bus driver, Shivcharan, had misbehaved with her. The family took the matter to the school, but instead of reprimanding the driver, the principal allegedly scolded Priya. Following this, Priya reportedly became quiet and returned to her class.

However, during the fifth period on Wednesday, Priya, citing nausea, left the class, went to the second floor of the school, and jumped. The incident was captured on the school's CCTV.

The police have registered a case against the principal and the school bus driver under relevant sections.