Over 1,000 Pakistani nationals identified in Uttar Pradesh, deportation process begins Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government has revoked visas for Pakistani nationals and initiated deportation efforts, with over 1,000 identified in Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi:

Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has escalated its actions against Pakistan, which it accuses of sponsoring terrorism. As part of a series of strong measures, India has revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals and ordered them to leave the country immediately.

As a visible outcome of the order, large numbers of Pakistani citizens have started returning home via the Wagah border. Meanwhile, the state of Uttar Pradesh has also begun preparations to identify and deport Pakistani nationals residing within the state.

Over 1,000 Pakistanis in UP

According to senior officials in the Uttar Pradesh Police, there are currently between 1,000 and 1,200 Pakistani nationals living in the state. While the central government’s official deportation order is yet to be received, preparations are underway to begin the repatriation process as soon as the directive is issued.

“The process of identifying Pakistani nationals in the state has already started,” a senior police official confirmed. “Once we receive the final instructions from the Centre, we will act accordingly to send them back.”

Amit Shah directs states to act

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has personally reached out to the chief ministers of all states, instructing them to identify Pakistani nationals within their respective jurisdictions and ensure their prompt deportation. Shah emphasised the importance of taking swift action and ensuring that Pakistani citizens currently in India return to their home country without delay.

Visa revocation timeline

The Ministry of External Affairs has announced that all valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be revoked starting April 27, 2025. However, medical visas have been granted a brief extension and will remain valid until April 29, 2025. All Pakistani citizens in India must leave before their visa validity expires.

These developments follow the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. The Indian government has described the attack as a Pakistan-sponsored act of terrorism and has vowed to take decisive steps to counter cross-border threats.