Maha Kumbh 2025: Railways to set up child help desk, special officers to help kids who lost way

Maha Kumbh 2024: The Indian Railways is taking another initiative to ensure safety of children during Maha Kumbh 2024. Teh national transporter said it will set a child help desk at railway stations and will be completely dedicated to children’s safety and security during the mega event. The Railways said to help the kids, special officers and employees will be deployed, who will have a passion for child rights and will talk to them very gently.

It said there would be an authorised protocol for children so that they do not face any problem during the Kumbh Mela. “If there are children who have run away from home, lost their way, are being forcibly taken away or are separated from their parents, this desk will work directly to help them, while the team deployed will be able to inquire about the well-being of children traveling with their relatives,” the Railways said.

In the meantime, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed the railways to plan and implement this and the railways deployed a nodal officer in Prayagraj for this, who is sharing the compliance of the new guidelines, their preparations and policies in the meetings with the commission.

The Women and Child Development Department has also launched a children helpline at Prayagraj Junction where the team will work 24 hours. Whether it is children who run away from home in anger or children found orphaned, this helpline will be responsible for their safety and taking them to a safe children's home.

Moreover, to ensure world-class facilities for the millions of devotees expected to attend next year's Maha Kumbh, Indian Railways is making luxury shelter arrangements for more than one lakh passengers with tariff ranging from Rs 18,000-Rs 20,000 per day, officials said on Tuesday.

The Railways will also operate around 3,000 special fair trains for the mega event, they said. Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be organised in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

IRCTC, the tourism and hospitality wing of Indian Railways, has completed the construction of a luxury tent city, Mahakumbh Gram, near the Triveni Sangam, an official statement said.

Located at Sector 25 in Naini, the tent city is located about 3.5 km from the Sangam on the banks of Ganga.It offers world-class accommodation facilities, including super deluxe tents and villas, complete with all modern amenities, the statement said.

The rent for these tents will range from Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per day, where guests can avail private bathrooms, hot and cold water, air blowers, bed linens, and food services, among other facilities.

Guests staying in the villas will have access to a private seating area and television. For the safety and comfort of the guests, the tent city will provide first-aid services and will be under constant surveillance by CCTV cameras.