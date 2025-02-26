Ghaziabad: Two dead, 4 injured after being hit by electric bus Ghaziabad: The incident occurred near the National Highway 9 underpass in the Masuri police station area.

Ghaziabad: A woman and a child were killed after being hit by an electric bus, and four others were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. It is reported that at the time of the accident, the electric bus was parked at the bus stop and the driver was not present inside.

Suddenly, the bus started moving on its own and ran over people standing by the roadside. After the accident, an angry crowd vandalised the bus. The bus was removed from the spot in the presence of the police.

(With inputs from Zuber)