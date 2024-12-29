Festive miracle: Missing Dog rings doorbell to reunite with Family after 10 days

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA German Shepherd-Husky mix dog

In an unforgettable Christmas Eve reunion, a missing dog’s return left a Florida family overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Athena, a German Shepherd-Husky mix, had been missing for nearly 10 days after vanishing from her Green Cove Springs home on December 15. Desperate and heartbroken, the Comer family launched a massive search, but just as hope seemed lost, Athena’s return made the holiday season truly magical.

On Christmas Eve at 2:30 AM, the Comers were stunned when Athena, with surprising determination, pawed at the front door and rang the doorbell. The heartwarming moment was captured on the family’s doorbell camera, leaving them speechless.

“I woke up when I heard the doorbell ringing and saw her on the Ring camera. I couldn’t believe it,” said Brooke Comer, Athena’s owner. “I tried not to wake the kids, but they heard the excitement and rushed down to join in. It was such a joyful, emotional moment.”

The Comers, especially their four young children, had been devastated by

Athena’s disappearance. For days, they combed through the neighbourhood, posted flyers, reviewed hours of doorbell footage, and enlisted the help of friends and community members from nearby cities like Jacksonville and Saint Augustine. Despite their best efforts, as Christmas drew near, their hopes of finding Athena began to fade.

But just when they were beginning to lose hope, Athena defied all odds. After nearly a week of searching, she showed up at the Comers’ doorstep, ready to ring in Christmas with her family. Her return was nothing short of a Christmas miracle.

“Since she’s been home, she hasn’t stopped whining or howling,” Brooke said, smiling. “She’s found her voice now. She’s been so excited to be back with us.”

For the Comers, Athena’s return was the perfect Christmas gift, and the children were thrilled to have their beloved pet back. “It made our Christmas so much more special,” Brooke added. “We were all heartbroken without her, and now it feels complete again.”

The family plans to have Athena microchipped and spayed in the new year to prevent further disappearances, ensuring that their precious dog stays safe and sound at home.

Athena’s extraordinary return and the emotional reunion serve as a beautiful reminder of the love and joy pets bring to our lives, especially during the holiday season. For the Comers, this Christmas will always hold a special place in their hearts.