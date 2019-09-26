A right-eous woman forces a bus driver to take the left lane. And we are in awe

The woman singlehandedly made a bus take the left lane.

We are in awe of a woman. This woman belongs to Kerala and she is a badass. And by that we mean a real badass.

She singlehandedly made a bus take the left lane. Because, she was right. As in she was in left. But was right.

A video of this woman, riding a scooty, has gone viral. The video shows her standing on the right side of the road with her scooty. A bus driver, who was clearly on the wrong side, approaches her. She does not budge.

Phir kya thha!? The bus driver moves to the left (her right).

Woah!

Just watch the video -- shared on Twitter by @TheGhostRider31 with the caption, "When you are RIGHT it gives you a very different kind of MIGHT. See Joe a lady rider down South doesn't budge an inch to give in to an erring Bus Driver. Kudos to her. #GirlPower #BikerLife #BikerGirl."

Bass yeh confidence chahiye life mein...

The Twitterverse cannot help but praise the woman for her right-eousness, if you know what we mean.

Do we agree or do we agree?

We agree.

Makes us say -- why should boys have all the fun!?