ITI Berhampur develops low cost sand cleaning tool 

ITI Berhampur has developed an eco friendly, easy to use and cost-effective beach cleaning tool. Made by ITI students, it can be used to clean the sea beaches manually, anywhere. This sand cleaning tool is low in weight, easy to handle and can clean a sea beach up to 1000 square feet within one hour. The manufacturing cost of this toll is roughly Rs 4000.

"It will make the ongoing cleanliness drive at the famous Gopalpur beach easier,” said ITI Principal Dr. Rajat kumar Panigrahy.

The sand cleaning tool was launched by Collector Vijay Amrut Kulange on Monday. Sub Collector Berhampur Keerthi Vasan was also present. The district collector said this sand cleaning tool can be used in all sea beaches of Odisha in order to keep them clean. A drive has been launched to clean up the famous Gopalpur sea beach in Odisha to get the coveted Blue Flag certification.

Collector highly appreciated the efforts of the students to develop such a new concept which is helpful to the society and can give a push to Swachh Bharat initiative of the Government of India. The clean beach will attract tourists and increase the tourism sector in the area. Sub-Collector said we will ask ITI to make 20 such tools for all the beaches of Ganjam district.