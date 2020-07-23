Did you know a band called Coronas existed long before the pandemic?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DANNYTHECORONAS Irish indie-rock band called the Coronas

The moment one hears the word Corona, one thinks about the deadly infection that has taken over the world or the Corona beer. However, there has been a band long before the pandemic that has been making listeners do 'rock and roll' to their beats. Much before the pandemic struck, an Irish indie-rock band called The Coronas had come into existence with their debut album in 2007. They have been enchanting the audience with their music since then. They have carved a niche for themselves in the world of music and are all set to drop their sixth album now. The band includes Danny O'Reilly, Graham Knox and Conor Egan.

While the band name will forever be associated with the pandemic now, frontman Danny shared how they named their band The Coronas and said, "We’re actually named after an old-school vintage typewriter called Smith Corona Deluxe. It was in this movie “Almost Famous” that we loved. So we just called ourselves Corona, and then we had to change [our name] because there was another band called Corona. So we became the Coronas."

He further told Report Door about their reaction when they heard about the coronavirus pandemic, "It made an already strange situation a little bit more bizarre, you know? . . . Initially we wanted to poke fun at our name, but it was obviously a serious thing, it was a serious situation, so we couldn’t really poke fun at it. There were definitely moments where I was worried it would have a negative effect on our band. But if anything, our social media engagement and our Spotify numbers are actually up. I’d like to think that’s because we’re releasing good music, but who knows?"

Coronavirus has become the most common term these days. People have been suffering due to the pandemic and many have succumbed to it. While health experts all over the world are trying to come up with the vaccine for this deadly infection, the cases are increasing in the country at an alarming rate.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage