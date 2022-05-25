Riyan Parag massively trolled for his attitude during GT vs RR IPL match; netizens say 'You're not Kohli'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag, Rajasthan Royals all-rounder has been under the radar of netizens ever since the beginning of IPL journey for being rude and arrogant towards his teammates. Once again he was massively trolled on social media platforms after his latest stint during the Rajasthan Royals match with Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. He was seen losing his calm and getting into an argument with R Ashwin after he was run out while trying to sneak in a single when there was none. Riyan Parag who was at the non-striker's end ran to Ashwin's side without getting a call from him. To his surprise, Ashwin did not move an inch, in fact, he was shocked to see Parag standing there. Parag then walked back, showing his anger at Ashwin.

It just does not end here, Parag also lashed out at his teammate Devdutt Padikkal for not relay-fetching the ball quick enough while saving what could have easily been a four. All these incidents did not sit well with the netizens. They called put Parag for being disrespectful towards his teammates. One of the users wrote, "Any petition to send Riyan Parag back to school for some basic manners learning #RRvsGT." Another said, "No offense but riyan parag is the most immature youngster in the ipl according to me I'm sorry."

Check out some more reactions below: