Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim goes all Indian, sings 'Dost Dost Na Raha' at his farewell in Delhi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in India.

New Delhi: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who was on a three-day visit to India, concluded his trip by flaunting his singing skills on Thursday as he sang the famous Hindi song by Mukesh 'Dost Dost Na Raha' at his farewell reception at the Taj Mahal Hotel in the national capital.

The Malaysian PM also expressed his admiration for Bollywood and Shammi Kapoor and the video of his performance on social media. He was on a state visit to India and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which both sides decided to elevate their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"After becoming the PM, this is the first visit of Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim. I am happy to have the opportunity to welcome you at the beginning of my third term. India and Malaysia are completing a decade of partnership and in the last two years, with the support of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, our partnership has gained a new momentum and energy," PM Modi said at a press meeting.

The Malaysian premier lauded PM Modi as his "brother", saying that India and Malaysia have several avenues to further explore. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is my brother. Even when I was not the PM he was very kind...We have agreed to enhance the further comprehensive strategic partnership..." Ibrahim said in the joint press statement with PM Modi today.

"We will reinvigorate this working relations in all fields...We discuss as true brothers on all issues, sensitive or unlike wise, because this is the true meaning of friendship. We have established an understanding of a number of issues, and the Prime Minister kindly mentioned some of them. But I have said, as we have said in the meetings, we will extend this," Ibrahim further said.

The Ministry of External Affairs said both leaders had extensive discussions on trade and commerce, on defence and security, on cultural exchanges, people to people ties, on emerging areas like digital technologies, semiconductors, renewable energy and sustainable development. Ibrahim had arrived in the national capital on Tuesday for a state visit, his first visit to India as the Malaysian PM. BJP national president JP Nadda and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also met the visiting Malaysian PM.

Ibrahim was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad Bin Haji Hasan; Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; Minister of Tourism, Art & Culture, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing; Minister of Digital, Gobind Singh Deo and Minister of Human Resources, Steven Sim.

A pact on promoting recruitment of Indian workers in Malaysia and protection of their interests was one of the eight agreements inked between the two sides. The pact on the recruitment of Indian workers assumes significance as illegal immigration and human trafficking from India to Malaysia are among the major concerns of the two governments.

(with agency inputs)