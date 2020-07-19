Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEMEPAGE These work from home memes perfectly describes our current situation

When the year 2020 began no one thought that they would be spending their time working and staying inside their house. In the beginning, when the COVID-19 lockdown began and work from home was announced, everyone got excited with the idea of not getting ready, skipping commuting, working in the comfort of your bed. However, soon reality struck everyone. Where some people are still enjoying the Zoom meetings and the work their doing from home, others are taking it as a nightmare. Meanwhile, Netizens who leave no stone unturned in making a fun element out of any situation gave a fun side to the situation in the form of memes. We came across these memes on the internet that are an apt representation of what our situation looks like.

Have a look at some of them here:

