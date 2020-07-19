These work from home memes perfectly describes our current situation

Sunday, July 19, 2020
     
Some people are still enjoying the Zoom meetings and the work their doing from home, others are taking it as a nightmare. Meanwhile, Netizens who leave no stone unturned in making a fun element out of any situation gave a fun side to the situation in the form of memes. 

New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2020 15:03 IST
When the year 2020 began no one thought that they would be spending their time working and staying inside their house. In the beginning, when the COVID-19 lockdown began and work from home was announced, everyone got excited with the idea of not getting ready, skipping commuting, working in the comfort of your bed. However, soon reality struck everyone. Where some people are still enjoying the Zoom meetings and the work their doing from home, others are taking it as a nightmare. Meanwhile, Netizens who leave no stone unturned in making a fun element out of any situation gave a fun side to the situation in the form of memes. We came across these memes on the internet that are an apt representation of what our situation looks like. 

Have a look at some of them here:

View this post on Instagram

A+ on participation. ✔️ | Meme from @coworkery

A post shared by MixR (@mixrsocial) on

View this post on Instagram

CEO of our living room. 💅

A post shared by MixR (@mixrsocial) on

View this post on Instagram

Anyone else feeling this way? 😂

A post shared by Ladders (@laddershq) on

View this post on Instagram

I can’t even wake up anymore 😂

A post shared by Memes (@mimication) on

View this post on Instagram

Who else is waking up 15 min before a ZOOM call? 🙋‍♀️ | Meme from @corporatedbag

A post shared by MixR (@mixrsocial) on

 

 

