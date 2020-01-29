Wednesday, January 29, 2020
     
Kunal Kamra again? Comedian claims he approached journalist Arnab Goswami on flight

Kunal Kamra has been banned from flying on Indigo, Air India and Spicejet following the incident on a mid-air flight to Lucknow where he reportedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami.

New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2020 14:43 IST
Unfazed by his suspension from flying on Tuesday, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Wednesday claimed that he once again approached television journalist Arnab Goswami, who he said was his co-passenger on a flight from Lucknow, for an "honest discussion" but was turned away.

Kamra tweeted in the morning that "Arnab Goswami was again travelling in his flight while returning from Lucknow". "I again asked him politely if he wants to have a honest discussion he with his verbal arrogant hand jester he asked me to move away & I did that (sic)," he tweeted.

The comedian was suspended from flying by IndiGo and Air India on Tuesday after he allegedly heckled Goswami aboard a Mumbai-Lucknow plane and posted a video clip on his Twitter handle.

While IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying with it for a period of six months, Air India banned him until further notice.

In a statement released on Twitter after he posted the video, Kamra said he doesn't regret doing what he did and stands by his actions. Kamra stated he had not done anything criminal by allegedly heckling Goswami.

