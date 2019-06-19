Delhi traffic cop's Apna Time Aayega version is as good as Ranveer Singh's rap. Check out viral video

Delhi traffic cop gives a twist to Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Aayega

Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Aayega rap became a rage in no time. It is still one of the most hard-hitting raps we have ever heard of in commercial Bollywood films. The song was an instant hit and as a result, it got multiplied into several versions. But could you have ever thought that a traffic cop can create his own version of Apna Time Aayega promoting road safety?

Well, a video of Traffic Head Constable Sandeep Sahi is going viral for all the right reasons. In the short clip, Gully Boy inspired Sahi can be seen rapping with utmost confidence. The official Twitter handle of Transport For Delhi posted the video along with the caption, “Inspired by our #GullyBoy @RanveerOfficial, Traffic Head Constable Sandeep Sahi raps for road safety awareness. He is also the famous Helmet Man of Delhi. Bring out your artistic nature in you and tell us in your own style on why to #DriveSafe and be the #RoadSafetyHero.”

Currently, police and traffic police are using innovative and creative methods in conveying socially relevant messages.

On a related note, Ranveer, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is currently shooting for 83. Kabir Khan's directorial is based on India's first ever world cup victory in 1983. While Ranveer will be portraying the role of Kapil Dev, his real-life wife Deepika Padukone will play his reel-life wife too