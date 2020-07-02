Memes on Budweiser employee peeing in cans flood Twiiter. Know the truth here

Thursday, July 02, 2020
     
Another fictitious article claimed that Budweiser Brewery's Fort Collins division "openly acknowledged" that "employees of its staff have been pissing into their beer tanks in recent years." Though the report is false, Budweiser memes that surfaced on Twitter will leave you in splits as netizens took the satire seriously.

New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2020 18:33 IST
Budweiser, a popular beer brand, suddenly started trending on Twitter on Thursday. Meme-fest erupted on Twitter soon after a report claiming that a Budweiser employee has revealed that he has been peeing into the beer tanks for the last 12 years. Soon after the report surfaced on social media, Twitterati went berserk.

The report that is published in the Foolish Humor identified the employee as Walter Powell. The employee confessed that he has been peeing inside Budweiser beer tanks for the last 12 years. Now, Walter, 34 years old, want to clear the doubt regarding the taste of the beer. He claimed that he does this before bottling, the report said.

After the report sent Twitter into a frenzy, it was clarified that the website which published the report is a 'humorous page'. "The content of Foolish Humor is fiction and does not correspond to reality," the website mentions in its 'About' section.

Though the report is false, the memes that surfaced on Twitter will leave you in splits as netizens took the satire seriously. Check out some of the memes below:

Another fictitious article claimed that Budweiser Brewery’s Fort Collins division “openly acknowledged” that “employees of its staff have been pissing into their beer tanks in recent years.”

People, all of this Budweiser pee news fake, don't fall for it. Cheers!

