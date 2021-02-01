Tuesday, February 02, 2021
     
Beware! Taj isn't offering free stay during Valentine's week, confirms hotel

A message that talks about a coupon or a gift card being offered by Taj Hotels have been doing rounds with a link. It says, "I received a gift card from Taj Hotel and got a chance to stay in Taj for 7 days for free." BEWARE! It's a scam.

New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2021 23:46 IST
Beware! Taj Hotel isn't offering free stay during Valentine's week, confirms hotel

With the onset of February, various offers started doing rounds in the name of Valentine's day offer. Another one took place when a message started doing rounds on various WhatsApp groups speaking about a free stay at Taj hotels. A message that talks about a coupon or a gift card being offered by the group of hotels have been doing rounds with a link. It says, "I received a gift card from Taj Hotel and got a chance to stay in Taj for 7 days for free." As soon as you click the link, a message pops up that reads, "TAJ EXPERIENCES GIFT CARD TAJ Hotel sent out 200 gift cards to celebrate Valentine's Day. You can use this card to stay for 7 days at any hotel in TAJ for free. All you have to do is open the correct gift box. You have 3 tries, good luck!" BEWARE! It's a scam.

The official Twitter handle of Taj hotels confirmed the message being a fraud and issued a clarification. Their tweet read, ""It has come to our notice that a website has been promoting a Valentine’s Day initiative, offering a Taj Experiences Gift Card via WhatsApp. We would like to inform that Taj Hotels/IHCL has not offered any such promotion. We request to take note of this and exercise due caution."

Have a look:

Here's how the message on WhatsApp looks:

Viral WhatsApp message

Look how Netizens reacted after reading the clarification:

The Valentine's season has in the previous years seen a few such tricks where individuals around the world have been hoodwinked of their hard-earned money and classified information in lieu of appealing offers

