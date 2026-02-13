Khammam municipal election results: Check full list of winners in Edulapuram, Kalluru municipalities

Hyderabad:

The latest vote-counting trends from municipalities in Khammam district in the Telangana municipal elections 2026 indicate that Congress is maintaining a clear lead across several towns, with BRS trailing and BJP yet to open its account in the wards declared so far.

In Edulapuram, out of 32 wards, Congress has won 8 seats, while BRS and BJP have not secured any. Others have won 2 wards. In Kalluru, which has 20 wards, Congress has won 6 seats and BRS has secured 3, while BJP and Others have failed to register a win.

Madhira, comprising 22 wards, has seen Congress win 10 seats. BRS and BJP remain without a victory, while Others have secured 1 ward. In Sattupalli, out of 23 wards, Congress has won 6 and BRS has secured 2, while BJP and Others are yet to win a seat.

Wyra, which has 20 wards, has recorded 8 wins for Congress. BRS and BJP have not secured any seats, while Others have won 2 wards.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Tammineni Vijaya Lakshmi has won Ward Number 15 in Edulapuram municipality of Khammam district as counting continues. The party has also secured an uncontested victory in Ward Number 1 of the Ramagundam Municipal Corporation, where Madipalli Vijaya emerged victorious.

Check complete municipality-wise elections in Khammam district

Edulapuram municipality election winners

Ward Number Winner Name Party 1 2 3 4 Boina Kumari Congress 5 6 Vemireddy Shivadevi Congress 7 Burra Mahesh Congress 8 Sangani Susheela Congress 9 Kandukuri Seshamma Congress 10 Perumallapalli Mariyamma BRS 11 12 13 14 Tammineni Naveen Congress 15 Tammineni Managa Thai Congress 16 17 18 19 20 G Malliah 21 22 23 P Anitha Congress 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32

Kalluru Municipality Election Winners

Ward Number Winner Name Party 1 Jillela Swathi Congress 2 Beerelly Madhavaro Congress 3 4 Bhukya Rambai Congress 5 Seelam Kotewari Congress 6 Banothu Maroni Congress 7 Daravath Mohan Congress 8 Lakkinei Raghu BRS 9 Kalynapu Navya BRS 10 Peddaboyana Laxminarasiharao Congress 11 Kisamsetti Laxmi Congress 12 13 Darla Chinnalaxmi BRS 14 Syad Reshma BRS 15 16 17 18 19 20

Sattupalli Municipality Election Winners

Ward Number Winner Name Party 1 Jillela Swathi Congress 2 Beerelly Madhavaro Congress 3 4 Bhukya Rambai Congress 5 Seelam Kotewari Congress 6 Banothu Maroni Congress 7 Daravath Mohan Congress 8 Lakkinei Raghu BRS 9 Kalynapu Navya BRS 10 Peddaboyana Laxminarasiharao Congress 11 Kisamsetti Laxmi Congress 13 Darla Chinnalaxmi BRS 14 Syad Reshma BRS 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23

Wyra Municipality Election Winners