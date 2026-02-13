Advertisement
  Khammam municipal election results: Check full list of winners in Edulapuram, Kalluru municipalities

Telangana Municipality Election Results 2026: Congress is leading in the Khammam district by winning a total of 48 seats so far in four municipalities in the district.

Hyderabad:

The latest vote-counting trends from municipalities in Khammam district in the Telangana municipal elections 2026 indicate that Congress is maintaining a clear lead across several towns, with BRS trailing and BJP yet to open its account in the wards declared so far.

In Edulapuram, out of 32 wards, Congress has won 8 seats, while BRS and BJP have not secured any. Others have won 2 wards. In Kalluru, which has 20 wards, Congress has won 6 seats and BRS has secured 3, while BJP and Others have failed to register a win.

Madhira, comprising 22 wards, has seen Congress win 10 seats. BRS and BJP remain without a victory, while Others have secured 1 ward. In Sattupalli, out of 23 wards, Congress has won 6 and BRS has secured 2, while BJP and Others are yet to win a seat.

Wyra, which has 20 wards, has recorded 8 wins for Congress. BRS and BJP have not secured any seats, while Others have won 2 wards.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Tammineni Vijaya Lakshmi has won Ward Number 15 in Edulapuram municipality of Khammam district as counting continues. The party has also secured an uncontested victory in Ward Number 1 of the Ramagundam Municipal Corporation, where Madipalli Vijaya emerged victorious.

Check complete municipality-wise elections in Khammam district

Edulapuram municipality election winners

Ward Number Winner Name Party
1    
2    
3    
4 Boina Kumari Congress
5    
6 Vemireddy Shivadevi Congress
7 Burra Mahesh Congress
8 Sangani Susheela Congress
9 Kandukuri Seshamma Congress
10 Perumallapalli Mariyamma BRS
11    
12    
13    
14 Tammineni Naveen Congress
15 Tammineni Managa Thai Congress
16    
17    
18    
19    
20 G Malliah  
21    
22    
23 P Anitha Congress
24    
25    
26    
27    
28    
29    
30    
31    
32    

Kalluru Municipality Election Winners

Ward Number Winner Name Party
1 Jillela Swathi Congress
2 Beerelly Madhavaro Congress
3    
4 Bhukya Rambai Congress
5 Seelam Kotewari Congress
6 Banothu Maroni Congress
7 Daravath Mohan Congress
8 Lakkinei Raghu BRS
9 Kalynapu Navya BRS
10 Peddaboyana Laxminarasiharao Congress
11 Kisamsetti Laxmi Congress
12    
13 Darla Chinnalaxmi BRS
14 Syad Reshma BRS
15    
16    
17    
18    
19    
20    

Sattupalli Municipality Election Winners

Ward Number Winner Name Party
1 Jillela Swathi Congress
2 Beerelly Madhavaro Congress
3    
4 Bhukya Rambai Congress
5 Seelam Kotewari Congress
6 Banothu Maroni Congress
7 Daravath Mohan Congress
8 Lakkinei Raghu BRS
9 Kalynapu Navya BRS
10 Peddaboyana Laxminarasiharao Congress
11 Kisamsetti Laxmi Congress
13 Darla Chinnalaxmi BRS
14 Syad Reshma BRS
15    
16    
17    
18    
19    
20    
21    
22    
23    

 

Wyra Municipality Election Winners

Ward number Name Party
1 Moru Srikanth Congress
2    
3 B. Umadevi Congress
4 Nimmathota Sravani Congress
5    
6 Kapa Chandrakala Congress
7 Panithi Saidhulu Congress
8    
9 Katla Santhosh Congress
10 Kinnera Krishna Others
11    
12    
13 Mullapati Vijayalaxmi Congress
14    
15    
16 Rachbanti Balaramaiah Congress
17    
18    
19 Chinthanippu Sulochana Others
20    

 

 

 

