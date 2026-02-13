Khammam municipal election results: Check full list of winners in Edulapuram, Kalluru municipalities

The latest vote-counting trends from municipalities in Khammam district in the Telangana municipal elections 2026 indicate that Congress is maintaining a clear lead across several towns, with BRS trailing and BJP yet to open its account in the wards declared so far.
In Edulapuram, out of 32 wards, Congress has won 8 seats, while BRS and BJP have not secured any. Others have won 2 wards. In Kalluru, which has 20 wards, Congress has won 6 seats and BRS has secured 3, while BJP and Others have failed to register a win.
Madhira, comprising 22 wards, has seen Congress win 10 seats. BRS and BJP remain without a victory, while Others have secured 1 ward. In Sattupalli, out of 23 wards, Congress has won 6 and BRS has secured 2, while BJP and Others are yet to win a seat.
Wyra, which has 20 wards, has recorded 8 wins for Congress. BRS and BJP have not secured any seats, while Others have won 2 wards.
Meanwhile, Congress candidate Tammineni Vijaya Lakshmi has won Ward Number 15 in Edulapuram municipality of Khammam district as counting continues. The party has also secured an uncontested victory in Ward Number 1 of the Ramagundam Municipal Corporation, where Madipalli Vijaya emerged victorious.
Edulapuram municipality election winners
|Ward Number
|Winner Name
|Party
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Boina Kumari
|Congress
|5
|6
|Vemireddy Shivadevi
|Congress
|7
|Burra Mahesh
|Congress
|8
|Sangani Susheela
|Congress
|9
|Kandukuri Seshamma
|Congress
|10
|Perumallapalli Mariyamma
|BRS
|11
|12
|13
|14
|Tammineni Naveen
|Congress
|15
|Tammineni Managa Thai
|Congress
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|G Malliah
|21
|22
|23
|P Anitha
|Congress
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|32
Kalluru Municipality Election Winners
|Ward Number
|Winner Name
|Party
|1
|Jillela Swathi
|Congress
|2
|Beerelly Madhavaro
|Congress
|3
|4
|Bhukya Rambai
|Congress
|5
|Seelam Kotewari
|Congress
|6
|Banothu Maroni
|Congress
|7
|Daravath Mohan
|Congress
|8
|Lakkinei Raghu
|BRS
|9
|Kalynapu Navya
|BRS
|10
|Peddaboyana Laxminarasiharao
|Congress
|11
|Kisamsetti Laxmi
|Congress
|12
|13
|Darla Chinnalaxmi
|BRS
|14
|Syad Reshma
|BRS
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
Wyra Municipality Election Winners
|Ward number
|Name
|Party
|1
|Moru Srikanth
|Congress
|2
|3
|B. Umadevi
|Congress
|4
|Nimmathota Sravani
|Congress
|5
|6
|Kapa Chandrakala
|Congress
|7
|Panithi Saidhulu
|Congress
|8
|9
|Katla Santhosh
|Congress
|10
|Kinnera Krishna
|Others
|11
|12
|13
|Mullapati Vijayalaxmi
|Congress
|14
|15
|16
|Rachbanti Balaramaiah
|Congress
|17
|18
|19
|Chinthanippu Sulochana
|Others
|20