Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions: Elegant design, huge promises

Huawei Watch GT 2 flaunts an AMOLED panel.

Huawei India has just launched its latest Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch in India. The smartwatch comes with a host of exciting features and a long-lasting battery life. Should this be your next smartwatch? Find out in our first impressions.

IndiaTV Digital was there at the launch event and we got a chance to get hands-on experience with the all-new flagship smartwatch.

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in two sizes, 42mm and 46mm. While the 42mm looks quite subtle, the 46mm looks a lot more elegant. The larger Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in a total of three variants, Black Sport, Leather Sport and Titanium Grey. With these variants, the company is aiming to target multiple audience types. Black Sport gives a subtle yet sporty look whereas the Leather Sport brings a combination of funky and sporty. Titanium Grey, on the other hand, brings a more elegant look.

The buttons are quite tactile.

While the new smartwatches are light-weight, they do offer a great build quality. The buttons are tactile and the AMOLED display is quite vibrant.

As for the software experience, the interface is interactive and responsive. The watch offers quite a lot of features on board including an Always-On feature, Workout modes and much more. In the time we got with the device, we were actually impressed with the whole experience.

The 42mm variant is available for Rs. 14,990.

The centre of attraction has to be the price as well as the battery life that Huawei is promising. The Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in at a starting price of Rs. 14,990 and competes directly against the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and Fossil Sport. However, none of these watches offer an elegant looking 46mm dial and that is where Huawei takes the lead.

Unlike its competition, Huawei promises a battery life of up to 2 weeks. However, we will need to test that out in our full review.