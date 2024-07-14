Follow us on Image Source : FILE Whistleblowers request SEC probe into alleged OpenAI non-disclosure agreements

OpenAI whistleblowers have complained to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, urging an investigation into the artificial intelligence company's allegedly restrictive non-disclosure agreements, according to a letter obtained by Reuters.

According to the letter, which was provided to Reuters by the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley it was stated: "Given the well-documented potential risks posed by the irresponsible deployment of AI, we urge the Commissioners to immediately approve an investigation into OpenAI’s prior NDAs, and to review current efforts apparently being undertaken by the company to ensure full compliance with SEC rules."

According to the letter, the AI company allegedly forced employees to sign agreements waiving their federal rights to whistleblower compensation. The whistleblowers have asked the SEC to fine OpenAI for each improper agreement, as deemed appropriate by the agency. In response, an SEC spokesperson stated in an email that the agency does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible whistleblower submission.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for a comment on the letter.

“ Artificial intelligence is rapidly and dramatically altering the landscape of technology as we know it," said Sen. Grassley, whose office said the letter was provided by the whistleblowers. He added that "OpenAI’s policies and practices appear to cast a chilling effect on whistleblowers’ right to speak up and receive due compensation for their protected disclosures.”

The news was first reported by the Washington Post.

The whistleblowers alleged that OpenAI issued overly restrictive employment, severance and non-disclosure agreements to its employees, which could have led to penalties against workers who raised concerns about OpenAI to federal authorities.

The letter also says OpenAI required employees to get prior consent from the company if they wanted to disclose information to federal regulators, adding that OpenAI did not create exemptions in the employee non-disparagement clauses for disclosing securities violations to the SEC.

The letter also asked the SEC to require OpenAI to produce every contract that contained a non-disclosure agreement, including employment agreements, severance agreements and investor agreements for inspection.

OpenAI's chatbots with generative AI capabilities, such as engaging in human-like conversations and creating images based on text prompts, have stirred safety concerns as AI models become powerful. OpenAI in May formed a Safety and Security Committee that will be led by board members, including CEO Sam Altman, as it begins training its next artificial intelligence model.

