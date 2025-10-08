UPI payments are now possible using wearable smart glasses without needing PIN: Here's how UPI users can now make payments using their wearable smart glasses and voice commands. This facility is currently available for UPI Lite transactions.

New Delhi:

Wearable smart glasses can now be used to make payments via UPI Lite simply by scanning a QR code and issuing a voice command. These small-value transactions using wearable glasses will require neither a mobile phone nor any payment authentication PIN, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement. Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar announced the launch of the digital payment innovations at the ongoing Global Fintech Fest 2025.

UPI Lite is specifically designed for small-value, high-frequency payments, offering enhanced success rates and minimal dependency on the core banking infrastructure. The NPCI has also issued a video demonstrating the use of UPI Lite on smart glasses, which explains the process as simply as, "Look. Speak. Pay".

Complete hands-free

In a separate statement, NPCI elaborated that users can complete hands-free and secure transactions by simply scanning a QR code, authenticating, and completing payments through voice commands on the smart glasses, without needing a phone or entering a PIN.

"The solution is aimed at everyday payments such as retail, food, and transit, encouraging greater digital payment penetration," NPCI added. This feature addresses the growing consumer demand for seamless, frictionless payments that integrate effortlessly into an always-connected, on-the-go digital lifestyle.

"This launch marks the first time UPI is extended to the wearable ecosystem, representing a step towards ambient payments by enabling seamless digital payments," NPCI stated. It also benefits banks and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) by reducing the core banking system load through off-CBS wallet execution.

Embedding UPI Lite on smart glasses enhances convenience for consumers and reinforces India’s leadership in digital payment innovation globally, according to NPCI.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform is owned and operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). NPCI, the umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India, is an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) established to create a robust Payment and Settlement Infrastructure in the country.

