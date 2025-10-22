Samsung Galaxy XR headset launched with Android XR and Qualcomm chipset Samsung Galaxy XR will competing with the Apple Vision Pro. The device is powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset and runs the new Android XR operating system.

New Delhi:

Samsung has officially launched its new wearable headset, the Galaxy XR. The device is positioned to compete directly with the Apple Vision Pro and designed to deliver immersive experiences. Notably, it is the first device to run Google's new Android XR platform, which was developed in collaboration with Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm Technologies. As part of its broader extended reality (XR) roadmap, Samsung is also developing multiple future form factors, including AI glasses.

Samsung Galaxy XR headset specifications and design

Memory 16GB Memory, 256GB Storage Display 3,552 x 3,840, 27 million pixels Micro-OLED 6.3‑micron pixel pitch, 95% DCI‑P3 Refresh rates: 60Hz, 72Hz (Default), 90Hz (Up to, upon service request)

Field of View 109 degrees horizontal and 100 degrees vertical Chip Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform Camera Supports 3D Photo and video capture

18mm / F2.0

6.5MP*

*Resolution may vary depending on use case Sensors Two High-resolution Pass-through cameras

Six World-facing tracking cameras

Four Eye-tracking Cameras

Five Inertial Measurement Units(IMUs)

One Depth sensor One Flicker sensor Optic (Iris) Supports iris recognition

– Use iris recognition to unlock the device and to enter passwords in certain apps. Audio and Video Two, 2 Way speaker(Woofer + Tweeter)

Six Microphones array

– Multiple microphones among the six microphones support beamforming feature depending on the use case

Audio Playback

– Codec : MP3, AMR-NB/WB, AAC/ AAC+/ eAAC+, Vorbis, FLAC, Opus, Dolby Digital (AC3), Dolby Digital Plus(E-AC3) , Dolby ATMOS(E-AC3 JOC, AC4)

Video Playing Resolution

UHD 8K(7680 x 4320)@60fps

Video Playback (Supports HDR10 and HLG) – Codec : H.263, H.264, HEVC, MV-HEVC, MPEG-4, VC-1, VP8, VP9, AV1 Battery Up to 2 hours of general use

Video watching up to 2.5 hours

Galaxy XR can be used while charging the battery. Connectivity Wi-Fi 7(802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)

BT 5.4 (Up to) Interpupillary Distance (IPD) 54~70mm

Vision Correction Galaxy XR supports vision correction through separately purchasable optical-inserts. Weight 545g* (w/ forehead cushion) Weight may vary depending on whether light shield is attached or not

Separate battery weighs 302g.

The Galaxy XR is deeply integrated with Google's Gemini AI at the system level, allowing users to manage tasks intuitively through voice, gesture, and vision.

The headset is powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset and features a dedicated Qualcomm Hexagon NPU for advanced AI processing. Samsung claims the device offers 2.5 hours of battery life. It is equipped with an array of sensors, cameras, and powerful hardware designed to precisely track the user's head, hand, and eye movements. The device also features strategically placed microphones and supportive software to effectively filter out external noises and clearly capture the wearer's voice.

Design

For user comfort, the company states the headset is ergonomically designed to distribute pressure across the forehead and the back of the head. To keep the device light and compact, the Galaxy XR battery pack is separate from the headset.

It also features a detachable light shield, which enhances comfort when removed and offers deeper immersion by blocking external light when attached.

Optimised Google experience

Google has optimised several of its core apps for a wide array of XR experiences, including Google Maps, YouTube, Circle to Search, and Google Photos.

In Google Maps, users can explore the world in immersive 3D maps and ask for personalised suggestions about nearby places.

YouTube allows users to easily find the content they want and get more information about the video they are currently watching.

The device includes a pass-through mode, which lets users clearly see the physical world around them. They can then simply draw a circle with their hand to instantly search for information using Circle to Search.

The system also features an "Auto-spatialise" function that converts 2D photos and videos into 3D, bringing them to life for the user.

Samsung Galaxy XR availability

The Galaxy XR will be available starting October 21 in the USA and October 22 in Korea, priced at $1,799 (approximately Rs 1,58,000). The company has not yet announced its availability in India.

ALSO READ: New AI ‘blueprint’ aims to boost real-world deployment from diverse kinds of data