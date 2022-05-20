Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Netflix expands its subtitling accessibility and audio description features

Netflix, a video streaming platform has started to expand its language availability of Audio Descriptions (AD) and Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH) users. The new update is an act to make the platform more convenient for several users,

Starting by May itself, the new features will be rolled out across more of its catalogue and in more languages, including Korean, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

In a blogpost of Netflix, the company posted: "For decades, your access to entertainment was determined by where you lived and what language you spoke, meaning that until recently people who needed AD or SDH could only enjoy a story if it was made in their local language."

It further mentioned: "By increasing our SDH and AD language availability to over 20 languages, we hope to give all of our members the ability to see their lives reflected on screen, no matter where you are from, what language you speak, or what abilities you have."

Netflix also stated that they are introducing new badges for shows and films which comprise AD and SDH on Web and iOS devices. This will make it easier for users to discover stories which suited their needs.

Netflix said, "At Netflix, we are also telling more stories by and with people with disabilities in mainstream culture. That is why we have launched our first-ever collection, titled 'Celebrating Disability with Dimension,' featuring over 50 shows and films with characters or stories about people living with disabilities."

Inputs from IANS