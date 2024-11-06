Wednesday, November 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. iOS 18.2: A power-packed update with AI and battery intelligence

iOS 18.2: A power-packed update with AI and battery intelligence

Apple is preparing to release iOS 18.2 in early December 2024. This update will introduce AI-powered tools, improved battery management, and various other enhancements to iPhones.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2024 21:30 IST
ios 18.2, artificial intelligence, tech news, ai, battery
Image Source : APPLE iOS 18.2: A power-packed update with AI and battery intelligence

Apple has been gearing up to release iOS 18.2, an update that promises to bring a host of new features and improvements to iPhones. Scheduled for release in the first week of December (2024), iOS 18.2 will introduce a range of functionalities, from AI-powered tools to enhanced battery management.

Battery intelligence: A new feature to estimate charging time

  • One of the standout features in iOS 18.2 is ‘Battery Intelligence’.
  • This new framework aims to provide users with accurate estimates of charging time-based on the current energy intake.
  • With Battery Intelligence, users can expect to receive notifications indicating the expected time to reach specific charge levels, such as 80 per cent.

AI-powered features: ChatGPT integration and more

iOS 18.2 is set to revolutionize the way users interact with their iPhones. The integration of ChatGPT brings AI-powered assistance directly to Siri, allowing users to ask questions, request information, and generate text.

Additionally, the Genmoji feature enables users to create custom, AI-generated emojis, adding a personal touch to their messaging. Image Playground, another innovative tool, empowers users to experiment with images in creative ways, applying filters, generating artwork, and editing with AI-powered tools.

Visual intelligence: A new dimension of interaction

For iPhone 16 users, Visual Intelligence takes interaction to the next level. By long-pressing the Camera Control button and pointing the camera at objects or locations, users can access a wealth of information, including restaurant details, text transcription, Google search results, and ChatGPT-powered insights.

As iOS 18.2 approaches, Apple users can anticipate a significant upgrade that will enhance their iPhone experience in various ways, from intelligent battery management to AI-powered features.

 

ALSO READ: How India’s elderly are being scammed online? From digital arrest to Deepfake videos

Related Stories
Apple may rely on China after fire halts production at Indian Tata plant

Apple may rely on China after fire halts production at Indian Tata plant

Apple launches ‘Submerged’: A short film exclusively for Vision Pro users

Apple launches ‘Submerged’: A short film exclusively for Vision Pro users

iOS 18.1 to get Apple Intelligence features on October 28: What to expect?

iOS 18.1 to get Apple Intelligence features on October 28: What to expect?

iPhone 17: Big leaks about the display technology

iPhone 17: Big leaks about the display technology

iPhone 13 now available below Rs 44,000 on Amazon: How to buy?

iPhone 13 now available below Rs 44,000 on Amazon: How to buy?

Apple may launch a more affordable Vision headset in 2025: Report

Apple may launch a more affordable Vision headset in 2025: Report

Apple iPad Mini 7 with A17 Pro SoC, Apple Pencil Pro support and more: Details

Apple iPad Mini 7 with A17 Pro SoC, Apple Pencil Pro support and more: Details

How to buy Apple iPhone 15 under Rs 50,000? Here's a limited period trick

How to buy Apple iPhone 15 under Rs 50,000? Here's a limited period trick

iPhone 17 Air to come with A19 SoC, major camera upgrades and more, leaks suggest

iPhone 17 Air to come with A19 SoC, major camera upgrades and more, leaks suggest

Apple iPhone SE 4 expected to launch in early 2025| What to expect?

Apple iPhone SE 4 expected to launch in early 2025| What to expect?

New Apple Intelligence features coming in December for iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro model

New Apple Intelligence features coming in December for iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro model

Apple’s Project Atlas: Smart Glasses for future wearables market

Apple’s Project Atlas: Smart Glasses for future wearables market

In a rise in concerns of online scams which have been targeting the elderly population of India, a 63-year-old man from Hyderabad was recently defrauded of Rs 50 lakh after joining a fraudulent stock market scheme via a WhatsApp group.

ALSO READ: Wikipedia in trouble! Indian government issued notice over inaccuracies: All you need to know

This notice signals a potential shift in how the Indian government may regulate online platforms that host user-generated content.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement