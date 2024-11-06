Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iOS 18.2: A power-packed update with AI and battery intelligence

Apple has been gearing up to release iOS 18.2, an update that promises to bring a host of new features and improvements to iPhones. Scheduled for release in the first week of December (2024), iOS 18.2 will introduce a range of functionalities, from AI-powered tools to enhanced battery management.

Battery intelligence: A new feature to estimate charging time

One of the standout features in iOS 18.2 is ‘Battery Intelligence’.

This new framework aims to provide users with accurate estimates of charging time-based on the current energy intake.

With Battery Intelligence, users can expect to receive notifications indicating the expected time to reach specific charge levels, such as 80 per cent.

AI-powered features: ChatGPT integration and more

iOS 18.2 is set to revolutionize the way users interact with their iPhones. The integration of ChatGPT brings AI-powered assistance directly to Siri, allowing users to ask questions, request information, and generate text.

Additionally, the Genmoji feature enables users to create custom, AI-generated emojis, adding a personal touch to their messaging. Image Playground, another innovative tool, empowers users to experiment with images in creative ways, applying filters, generating artwork, and editing with AI-powered tools.

Visual intelligence: A new dimension of interaction

For iPhone 16 users, Visual Intelligence takes interaction to the next level. By long-pressing the Camera Control button and pointing the camera at objects or locations, users can access a wealth of information, including restaurant details, text transcription, Google search results, and ChatGPT-powered insights.

As iOS 18.2 approaches, Apple users can anticipate a significant upgrade that will enhance their iPhone experience in various ways, from intelligent battery management to AI-powered features.

